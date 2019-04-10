CenturyLink Launches Enhanced Channel Partner Program Agreement

MONROE, La., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a continued focus on delivering the best experience for its Channel Partners, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) has launched its new Channel Partner Program agreement. The new agreement includes enhancements to address the evolution of the indirect sales channel, the market and the industry.

"CenturyLink has a long, continuous history of commitment to the indirect channel with more than 20 years of investment and focus on growing business relationships," said Garrett Gee, senior vice president, indirect and alliances, CenturyLink. "This new agreement reflects our commitment to our entire Partner community, as all CenturyLink Channel Partners play a critical role in helping enable successful digital transformations with our mutual customers, and each Channel Partner relationship is valuable to our long-term growth."

CenturyLink conducted a lengthy review process during which the company sought the input of its Partner community to capitalize on mutual areas of strategic opportunity, such as how the community can better leverage CenturyLink's complete solutions portfolio and on-net assets.

Partner Comments

"CenturyLink has always been a leading provider in their commitment to Channel Partners. This new program, and specifically the new agreement, is representative of that continued commitment. CenturyLink is creating programs, refining the processes, and openly engaging us in ways that are truly unique in this space. Having been a CenturyLink Partner for nearly two decades, I can honestly say that I have never been this excited about the opportunity in front of us with CenturyLink."

- Richard Murray, Chief Operating Officer, Telarus

"The most successful business relationships are those where all parties feel a sense of support and optimism about the collaboration, and there is willingness for open conversation. During negotiations, CenturyLink leadership engaged us in meaningful discussions and sought to understand our needs and those of our customers to help ensure that their new partner agreement aligned with those as much as possible."

- Rick Dellar, co-founder, Intelisys, a ScanSource company

"What's great about CenturyLink's new partner agreement is it reflects the feedback of the company's top channel partners. The new agreement is fair, balanced, channel-friendly and positions us, as well as our mutual channel partners, for greater growth with CenturyLink."

- Ted Schuman, Founder and CEO, PlanetOne

"TBI has been a long-time CenturyLink Partner and the relationship is successful because of the trust that has been developed over years of collaboration. The new Partner agreement that CenturyLink has rolled out shows their continued commitment to enabling a mutually beneficial relationship that fosters long-term growth for all parties. We look forward to continued success partnering with CenturyLink."

- Geoffrey Shepstone, president, TBI

Key Facts

CenturyLink offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions spanning networking, security, hybrid cloud and IT, voice and unified communications, and managed services and IT consulting.

CenturyLink provides its Channel Partners with sales, marketing, development, operational and maintenance support throughout the entire customer life cycle.

Additional Resources

For more information on CenturyLink's Channel Partner Program, visit: https://www.centurylink.com/business/partner.html

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

