CenturyLink Launching New Global Mesh Delivery Platform for Bandwidth-Heavy Streamed Content

MONROE, La., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By recent estimates , the number of global OTT subscribers is 375 million and growing. Given the demands on OTT digital platforms, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced a global agreement with Streamroot, a provider of peer-to-peer networking solutions that can be used in combination with CenturyLink's content delivery network (CDN). Called CenturyLink© CDN Mesh Delivery, the platform leverages a software-based mesh network to easily manage peak traffic loads.

"The popularity of live events and the propensity for popular content to attract massive internet audiences on day and date releases is necessitating the adoption of new technologies to address peak traffic demands for OTT platforms, broadcasters and gaming companies," said Bill Wohnoutka, vice president of global internet and content delivery services. "By integrating Streamroot's peer-to-peer assisted CDN technology into our media delivery platform, CenturyLink can offer customers an advantage in their drive to deliver the highest quality user experiences globally."

CenturyLink's new mesh delivery platform intelligently sources video content from both a CDN and a mesh network of devices watching the same stream. This allows for rapid scalability and resiliency, even within hard-to-reach markets.

"Streamroot's work with CenturyLink demonstrates once more that the future of OTT streaming belongs to hybrid delivery," said Pierre-Louis Théron, CEO and Co-Founder of Streamroot. "The combination of CenturyLink's world-class CDN with Streamroot's proven peer-to-peer technology provides broadcasters a robust and scalable OTT delivery solution, and ushers in a new standard for large-scale video delivery to audiences around the world."

Key Facts

CenturyLink's CDN Mesh Delivery is ideal for:

OTT platforms looking to scale delivery of popular series and catch-up TV in a cost-effective manner.



Streaming linear channels, such as sports championships and high-profile live events, which are expected to provide uninterrupted, high-quality service to anyone, anywhere.



Broadcasters and content producers that need to be prepared for unpredictable traffic spikes and rapid platform growth without further infrastructure investment.

CenturyLink's CDN:

Delivered ~42.8 exabytes of data globally in 2018.



Answered 74.4 trillion requests globally for content like videos or photos in 2018.



Saw global year-over-year peak traffic growth (from 15.75 Tbps in 2017 to 27.98 Tbps in 2018).



Provides 40+ Tbps of total edge capacity across 6 continents in more than 100 major cities.



Offers 60 petabytes of storage.

Streamroot is a leading provider of innovative video delivery technologies for media groups, content publishers and enterprise customers. The company delivered more than 7 billion video sessions globally in 2018, and manages an average of more than 300 million peer connections per day.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

