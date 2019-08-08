CenturyLink Provides Secure Cloud Connectivity to U.S. Census Bureau for 2020 Census

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced that it recently won a contract to provide secure cloud connectivity to the U.S. Census Bureau that will help digitize the 2020 Decennial Census.

CenturyLink's connectivity will support the public internet response system that will enable more than 125 million households to complete the 2020 Census online and allow the Census Bureau to access the responses via secure cloud applications for the first time.

The company will help digitize the 2020 Census by providing the Census Bureau with Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS) at speeds of 40 Gbps or higher.

"Our high-speed MTIPS service will provide the Census Bureau with secure connectivity that enables it to move its 2020 Census to an online digital platform and carry out its important data-gathering mission in the most secure, reliable and cost effective way," said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president, strategic government. "We're eager to help the 2020 Census become the first to be completed largely online, with about half of all American households expected to submit their responses digitally."

In addition to providing secure cloud connectivity, CenturyLink is committed to helping raise awareness of and participation in the 2020 Census. The company joins thousands of organizations, institutions and community partners in supporting the Decennial Census, which is the nation's largest peacetime mobilization effort.

The Census Bureau has a longstanding history of partnering with organizations across industries and sectors, from policymakers and community organizations to major corporations and non-profits, to provide quality data about America's people and economy to help businesses, governments, and civic organizations as well as to inform key decisions, such as federal funding allocations.

MTIPS is a managed security service that provides secure connectivity to the internet and external networks. It enables agencies to comply with the Office of Management and Budget's Trusted Internet Connection initiative.

The Census Bureau task order runs from July 2019 until the end of December 2020 and was awarded via the General Services Administration's Networx Universal contract.

