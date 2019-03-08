CENTURYLINK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. - CTL

NEW ORLEANS, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 10, 2018 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of CenturyLink and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ctl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 6, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

CenturyLink and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed that it was unable to file its Form 10-K annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018 on time due to a "material weaknesses in internal controls over the Company's revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc."

On this news, the price of CenturyLink's shares plummeted.

The case is Caliendo v. Centurylink, Inc. et al, 19cv1629.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ksfcounsel.com

