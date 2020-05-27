CenturyLink to Present at the Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology Media and Telecom Conference

MONROE, La., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaun Andrews, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL), will present at the Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on May 29. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Webcast information for each of the investor presentations can be found on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/events-presentations.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at https://news.centurylink.com/.

