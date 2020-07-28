CenturyLink Wins State of Arizona Network Contract

DENVER, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) recently won a contract with the State of Arizona to provide network connectivity and managed IT services that will support all state government agencies and transform how the state delivers services to residents.

The company will be providing local and wide area network management, WiFi, security, unified voice communications, contact center communications, IT management, data center and cloud-based services to the state under the new AZNet contract.

CenturyLink is delivering the next generation of AZNet to Grand Canyon state residents.

"The State of Arizona placed its trust in CenturyLink again to deliver a next-generation version of its mission-critical network known as AZNet," said Sonia Ramsey, CenturyLink vice president for the state and local government and education market. "This is a great example of how we're helping government agencies of all sizes capitalize on the latest technologies to upgrade their networks and transform the delivery of vital services to citizens."

Having won the previous AZNet contract, CenturyLink recently won an expanded version that emphasizes modern, cloud-based integrated security, automation and orchestration services. The new contract has a five-year term and two one-year options.

The company already has more than 27,000 fiber route miles and nearly 13,000 on-net buildings in Arizona that help it deliver the latest network technologies around the state.

Additional Resources

Learn more about the Texas Department of Information Resources awarding a managed services contract to CenturyLink: https://news.centurylink.com/2018-03-01-Texas-Department-of-Information-Resources-awards-managed-services-contract-to-CenturyLink

Learn more about CenturyLink being selected as network provider for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania : https://news.centurylink.com/2017-12-11-CenturyLink-selected-as-network-provider-for-the-Commonwealth-of-Pennsylvania

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.centurylink.com

