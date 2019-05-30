Cenveo achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification To Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture And Meet Compliance Requirements

STAMFORD, Conn., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenveo, a leading provider of transformative publishing solutions, today announced that their Code Book Printing Process* has earned certified status for information security by HITRUST.

"The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection."

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization has met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Cenveo in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Cenveo is pleased to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to privacy, security, and compliance by achieving the gold-standard HITRUST CSF Certification," said Mike Burton, President of Cenveo. "The HITRUST CSF certification helps organizations like ours address challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls."

*The following platforms are included in Cenveo's HITRUST CSF certification: Web Server, Tibco Application Server, Tibco Database Server, SAP Load Balanced Application Server, SAP Database Server, File Server, EFT File Server, Monarch Citrix Production Application Servers, Active Directory/Domain Controller, Symantec Antivirus Server, Radius Server, Symantec Audit Logging Server for Firewall/IPS, Cisco ASA Firewall, CiscoSourcefire IPS, Cisco Router, Cisco Switch, and user Desktop/Laptops have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST

About Cenveo Worldwide Limited

Cenveo Worldwide Limited, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading global provider of print and related resources, offering world-class solutions in the areas of envelopes, custom labels, commercial print, content management and publisher solutions. The Company provides a one-stop offering through services ranging from design and content management to fulfillment and distribution. With a worldwide distribution platform, we pride ourselves on delivering quality solutions and service every day to our customers.

For more information please visit us at www.cenveo.com.

