Cenveo Completes the Sale of its Long Run Labels and Receipt Paper Assets to Iconex

STAMFORD, Conn., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenveo Worldwide Limited ("Cenveo" or the "Company") today announced the sale of its long run labels and receipt paper assets (the "LRL" and "POS") to Iconex LLC (a portfolio company of Atlas Holdings) ("Iconex"). The sale includes the Joplin, MO and Jefferson City, TN plants as well as certain assets located in the Vernon, CA plant. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Robert G. Burton, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Cenveo said: "I would like to start by thanking our employees, customers and vendors for their dedication and support over the past several years. For both Cenveo and Iconex, this transaction creates additional opportunities to invest in growing our core businesses and to continue our focus on delivering high-quality products. Following this transaction, Cenveo will continue to be one of the leading manufacturers of envelope, custom labels and print related products and we look forward to continue working with our customers and vendors on growing these segments."

"We're excited to welcome our newest coworkers to the Iconex team," said Craig A. Gunckel, Chief Executive Officer of Iconex. "This acquisition, which is fully aligned with our long-term growth objectives, will expand our highly differentiated label solutions business by adding new long-run label assets and solutions for Iconex to bring to the market."

About Cenveo Worldwide Limited

Cenveo Worldwide Limited, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading global provider of print and related resources, offering world-class solutions in the areas of envelopes, custom labels, commercial print, content management and publisher solutions. The Company provides a one-stop offering through services ranging from design and content management to fulfillment and distribution. With a worldwide distribution platform, we pride ourselves on delivering quality solutions and service every day to our customers. For more information please visit us at www.cenveo.com. Inquiries should be directed to Cenveo Communications at (203) 595-3660 or Cenveo.Communications@Cenveo.com.

