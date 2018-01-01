CENX Contracted to Deliver Multi-domain Service Assurance for Converged Tier 1 Operator in Europe

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CENX, the leader in next generation service assurance software, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract to provide its hyper-scale service assurance platform to a globally recognized European Tier 1 operator.

The key customer requirements are to support the launch of new digital services and business models across fixed, wireless and data center infrastructure. CENX will enable the operator to assure and monitor its physical and cloud network assets within a single-pane while enabling closed loop automation to better manage increasing complexity.

Jay McMullan, SVP, Sales & Marketing CENX, commented:



"As carriers increase their network investments to launch next generation services, the complexity to assure these offerings has skyrocketed. Our vision at CENX is to help communication service providers manage the complexity in their networks by providing a platform, which enables true network automation. Our latest customer win is a reflection of the strength and value of our solution. We have raised the bar for Tier 1 service assurance and are excited to deliver automation across this operator's 20+ networks around the globe."

CENX's hyper-scale service assurance platform enables closed-loop assurance automation across virtual and hybrid networks. Its Tier 1-ready solution enables service providers to rapidly deliver and cost-effectively manage complex services over hybrid NFV and physical networks with guaranteed service quality. This latest customer win recognizes CENX's commitment to investing in its platform, which was most recently highlighted with the TM Forum Catalyst Award for Innovation.

Visit CENX at Mobile World Congress Americas event taking place in Los Angeles, CA from Sept 11th till 14th, 2018.

About CENX

CENX delivers cutting-edge service assurance software solutions to some of the largest and most innovative mobile, wireline and enterprise network providers in the world. CENX harnesses the power of network automation and real-time visualization to enable our customers to deliver the quality, and leading digital services their networks demand. CENX provides a patented, scalable solution that allows service providers to assure services across multi-domain, multi-vendor, and inter-carrier networks. A single solution that can troubleshoot faults and manage network performance in real time, across both physical and virtual network infrastructures. We are powering the future of digital services by assuring tomorrow's networks, today. www.cenx.com

SOURCE CENX

Related Links

http://www.cenx.com

