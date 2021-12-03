CEO & Founder of Evolution Academy Charter School District Elected to Texas Public Charter School Association Board of Directors

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynthia A. Trigg, CEO and founder of Evolution Academy Charter School District, has been elected to the Texas Public Charter School Association's (TCSA) Board of Directors as a Small School Representative. Her term will begin in January 2022 and last for three years.

TCSA's mission is to support and advocate for public charter schools to ensure every family has the ability to choose a high-quality public school. The Board of Directors is composed of member schools' representatives and philanthropic and community representatives that guide and advance TCSA's mission.

As CEO and Founder of Evolution Academy, Cynthia Trigg will represent a small charter school based on its enrollment for the current membership year, with a standard currently set at 0-1499 students.

Working as complements to ISDs, public charter schools in Texas are preparing the workforce of the future - more students to and through colleges, universities, and technical training programs. Evolution Academy has done that through initiatives such as its accelerated learning, flex and hybrid programs, early college high school program, career and technical education courses that prepare students for certificates in professional fields, as well as the Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment program.

A former secondary school teacher, director of student activities, assistant principal, principal, and educational specialist, Mrs. Trigg served in Beaumont ISD, Aldine ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Wilmer Hutchins ISD, and Region V Education Service Center in Houston before founding Evolution Academy in 2002.

Mrs. Trigg received her bachelor's degree from Texas Woman's University, Master's Degree in Education Administration from Prairie View A&M University, and Superintendent Certification from the University of Texas at Tyler.

Mrs. Trigg has received numerous awards for her outstanding educational leadership, including being named one of 25 People to Watch by The Dallas Weekly newspaper, The Epitome Magazine Educator Leadership Award, The Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce Trailer Blazer Community Leadership Award, The Dallas Business Journal Minority Business Leaders Award, The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Quest for Success Award and The Hometown Heroes Award presented by KFDM News 6 in Beaumont, Texas.

About Evolution Academy

Evolution Academy offers a flexible school day schedule, where students can enroll in a four-hour morning or afternoon session. Evolution Academy has graduated more than 5000 students, many of whom were unsuccessful in traditional school settings. Evolution Academy graduates have gone on to graduate from some of the top colleges and universities in the country, enlist in military service, and embark on productive careers in the workforce. Evolution Academy has open enrollment year-round on all three campuses. Students can enroll online at www.evolutionacademy.org or visit one of the campuses to register in person.

