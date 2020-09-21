CEO Al Monaco to participate in virtual fireside chat with J.P. Morgan on Enbridge's industry leading approach to ESG

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) announced that Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge, will participate in a fireside chat later this morning hosted by J.P. Morgan's Jeremy Tonet focused on the Company's industry leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and continued focus on growing its renewable power business through European offshore wind development.

An updated ESG investor presentation outlining the Company's approach and performance on the key areas of environmental, social and governance has been posted to Enbridge's website at 'Events and Presentations'.

For members of the public and media unable to attend the event, a video replay of the fireside chat will be posted to the Company's website at the following link ('Events and Presentations') within 48 hours.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

