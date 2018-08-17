CEO Brandon Frere Commends FTC for Combating Fraudulent Businesses Selling Deceptive Schemes

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, schemers are developing new tactics to swindle hard-working Americans out of their hard-earned money. One of their methods is to promise a high income in a short amount of time. Most get-rich-quick schemes are obviously fraudulent, but some look and act like authentic business organizations, which is why they can be so successful at gaining the trust of their customers. Luckily for consumers, the Federal Trade Commission has taken action against such businesses, particularly the educational program MOBE (My Only Business Education). This "company" allegedly stole over $125 million from thousands of customers in America. Brandon Frere, CEO and serial entrepreneur, applauds the FTC for working to dismantle organizations that aim to harm innocent Americans.

Some of the demographics MOBE was targeting included American service members, veterans and older adults. MOBE used many different types of believable marketing tactics. An obvious spam email can be easily deleted, but when consumers are inundated with "online ads, social media, direct mailers, and live events held throughout the country," they may have a harder time distinguishing the authentic from the fraudulent. Furthermore, once consumers signed up with the $49 entry fee with MOBE, they were sold on the premise that they would get rich quick after completing a 21-step program. Unfortunately, the actual program concluded with requiring members to "sell the same memberships to others in the hopes of earning commissions on those sales." According to the FTC's allegations, some members lost upwards of $20,000.

Other issues include unclear refund policies and false money-back guarantees. Unlike these schemers, people who work with Brandon Frere know how important clear communication and transparency are to him and his businesses. With technology increasingly changing, sometimes it can be difficult for consumers to know who they can trust. Frere praises the FTC's efforts in combating fraudulent business practices that companies like MOBE implemented. With laws constantly changing and new technologies invented every day, honest businesses must continue to stay up-to-date with the FTC's rules and learn ways to be more transparent. American consumers deserve nothing less.

About Brandon Frere

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His website, www.BrandonFrere.com, is used as a means of communicating many of the lessons, fundamentals and information that he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the often confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

