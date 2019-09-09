CEO Coaching International Announces New Partner and Private Equity Initiative

MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth focused CEO's and entrepreneurs announced today that Jim Minarik has become its newest Partner.



Jim Minarik, who served for over 25 years as CEO of multiple consumer electronics industry leaders including Clarion Corporation of America® and DEI Holdings (parent to the Denon®, Marantz®, Polk®, Definitive Technology®, Boston Acoustics®, Viper® and Clifford® brands), will be leading the firm's new initiative to expand its client base with Private Equity firms and their portfolio companies around the world.



"Optimizing value creation is a key focus for every Private Equity firm, and since 2008 CEOCI has been proving that the right Coach and thought partner can help every CEO create extraordinary value," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. Moses continued, "Jim Minarik's extensive background working in PE backed environments as a CEO and as a Board Member in nearly a dozen PE backed companies over the last decade, combined with his personal experience as a coach to multiple CEO's gives him a unique perspective to help us take our message to PE firms worldwide."



Minarik said, "CEO Coaching International's 199 current client companies in twenty-eight countries have combined sales of over $10.7 billion, EBITDA of over $870 million, 70,000 plus employees, and an extraordinary average EBITDA compounded annual growth rate over the last two years of 49.8%. As CEO Coaching International's team of incredible coaches continues to demonstrate that their proven methodologies have broad applicability across a wide range of company size, industry and markets, I am excited about the chance to share their story with prospective Private Equity leadership teams worldwide."



About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 350 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com



