CEO Coaching International Receives Prestigious Customer Service Award

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 200 of the world's top growth-focused entrepreneurs, is proud to announce its selection as 2019 Partner of the Year by The DiJulius Group, the world' leading authority in customer service content, consulting and training.

The award is annually given to a company that demonstrates commitment to making their brand one that their customers cannot live without. The DiJulius Group is thoughtful in its highly competitive selection process, holding recipients of the title to the highest standard of customer satisfaction.

"It is an honor to be recognized by The DiJulius Group for our dedication to providing excellent customer service," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "The title is especially meaningful coming from the global experts in the field."

The DiJulius Group's clients are household names and are known for creating a fantastic customer experience, including Starbucks, Nordstrom, Nestlé, The Ritz-Carlton, Lexus, and Chick-fil-A. The consulting firm's Partner of the Year award is one that carries considerable weight, only given to firms providing truly world-class customer service.

About The DiJulius Group

The DiJulius Group provides unparalleled Customer Service content, education, consulting, training, and products, to allow clients to become the brand their Customers cannot live without. The DiJulius Group spearheads the Customer Service Revolution, a radical overthrow of conventional business mentality designed to transform what employees and Customers experience. This shift produces a culture that permeates into people's personal lives, at home and in the community, which in turn provides the business with higher sales, morale, and brand loyalty, thus making price irrelevant. For more information, visit www.thedijuliusgroup.com.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 350 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

