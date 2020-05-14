CEO Coaching International Reports Its Clients Have Grown EBITDA at More Than 5 Times the National Average

MIAMI, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 250 of the world's top growth-focused entrepreneurs, today announced key performance results experienced by its reporting clients, specifically their average compound annual revenue growth rate and the average compound annual EBITDA growth rate.



Based on annual client-reported data, CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for 3 years or more have realized an average Revenue CAGR of 24% and an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client. CEO Coaching International clients are growing revenue at more than 2 times the national average and EBITDA at more than 5 times the national average, according to data published in January 2020 by The NYU Stern School of Business.



NYU Stern reports that the national average revenue CAGR for U.S. businesses is 11% and the average net income CAGR is 10%. The high growth rates of CEO Coaching International's clients have helped many of them achieve successful exits, including nine clients that have achieved nine-figure exits.



CEO Coaching International is the only CEO and entrepreneur coaching firm that releases the revenue and EBITDA growth results of its client base.



The CEO Coaching International team has decades of experience founding, building, turning around, and selling successful businesses; as well as leading fast-growing organizations and driving sales revenue to create proven, industry-leading results. Its roster of coaches includes CEO/entrepreneurs as well as C-level executives and Presidents at major companies including Samsung, Procter & Gamble, Home Depot, Goodyear, Kohler, Kendall Jackson, Cold Stone Creamery, Tektronix, and Xerox.



During the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the CEO Coaching International team has donated over 300 coaching sessions to CEOs in need of a coach. The offer is still open to all CEOs of companies with average annual revenue over $5MM. Learn more and sign up by visiting https://ceocoachinginternational.com/crisis-2020-pr



About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 500 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com



