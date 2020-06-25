CEO Coaching International Sees Record Demand for Coaching During the Pandemic

MIAMI, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying financial challenges, a record number of CEOs have engaged as clients of CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally.



Thus far in 2020, CEO Coaching International has added 108 new clients, more than double the number of new clients that joined the firm in the same period last year. The company has now coached over 600 clients in 25 different countries on 6 different continents.



Recently released data shows that working with CEO Coaching International has a meaningful impact on a client's ability to succeed. Clients of the firm are growing revenue at more than two times the national average, and growing EBITDA – earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization – at more than five times the national average.



"My CEO Coach, David Sun, has been a huge positive influence for our business to fine-tune our minor pivot during the COVID-19 crisis, which has allowed us to more accurately describe our true value proposition," commented client Kevin Neal, CEO of technology firm P3iD. "Having such an experienced team to work with at CEO Coaching International is exactly what every entrepreneur needs in their journey to avoid huge mistakes and to take huge leaps forward on a strategic path to success."



In addition to regular coaching sessions, clients have benefitted from another client-only offering that helps them learn and grow: virtual Wine and Learn Happy Hours. In this time of social distancing, over 100 CEO Coaching International clients have participated in these virtual networking sessions. The Wine and Learn Happy Hours allow clients to engage with other CEOs in a facilitated conversation about how they are managing their businesses and lives amidst COVID-19.



In addition to extensively supporting their clients, CEO Coaching International has also provided free coaching services for over 500 non-clients during this time of need. The services were offered to CEOs, Presidents, and entrepreneurs who did not have a coach but could benefit from speaking with an experienced, world-class coach – free of charge. These sessions have received positive feedback, and CEOCI will continue to offer these calls through the end of July to all CEOs of companies with average annual revenue over $5 million.



"These unprecedented and turbulent times have been difficult for a lot of businesses around the world, but we're honored that so many CEOs have trusted CEO Coaching International to guide them through the uncertainty," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "We are heartened to see that CEOs find significant value in our work, and that our clients are seeing such extraordinary performance results."



