CEO Just Did a Shirtless Photoshoot to Help Save 12 Jobs

"Having fun is one of our core values," said Nemeth while posing shirtless in a branded face mask. "But it's not fun worrying about keeping everyone employed. Despite the serious situation, we still wanted to have fun launching Emblem Shield. It seems like too many companies are afraid of making their customers smile with humor. Especially now when we all need to smile the most - even if you can't see it beneath a mask."

Despite a lack of professional model training, Nemeth excelled at his attempt to stand in as a product model for Emblem Shield. "While Mike wouldn't normally be my first choice for a male model, he more than overcompensated with his willingness to fully commit to every cliche look and pose we could imagine," said Shannon Williams, photographer from 10 Speed Studios.

After releasing the photoshoot and statement, Emblem Shield has seen a significant spike in demand. Customers include over 400 different small businesses, churches, law enforcement agencies, and professional sports teams across the country. Thanks to recent sales of Emblem Shield, the team has been able to keep all 12 team members employed throughout the current crisis.

To view Nemeth's original statement and photoshoot, please visit https://medium.com/@mike_emblem/ For more information about creating your own custom Emblem Shield please visit www.emblemshield.com

Emblem Athletic is a custom team apparel business based in Columbus, OH. They were named by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association as one of the top 5 most promising sports startups of the year. Through automated design tools and free online stores, they help make it easy for teams, particularly military, police and fire departments, to look great in completely custom athletic apparel.

Media contact: Ali Collins, [email protected]

SOURCE Emblem Athletic

