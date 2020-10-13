CEO of Creatio Katherine Kostereva Named the Executive Leader of the Year in the 7th Annual 2020 Customer Sales and Service World Awards®

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced the granting of a new recognition. The world's top achievement awards program for sales, service, support, and business development, has named its CEO, Katherine Kostereva, a Gold winner in the Executive Excellence | Leader of the Year category in the 7th Annual 2020 Customer Sales and Service World Awards®.

The Customer Sales & Service World Awards® are industry and peer international competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere.

According to the organizer, Kostereva was recognized for "moving mountains to help businesses transform & succeed." She has always had a vision of creating a world where any business idea could be automated in minutes. Thanks to her determination, excellent leadership skills, and entrepreneurial spirit she grew Creatio into a global company with over 600 employees in six offices around the world that helps leaders in various industries worldwide create low-code companies.

"The challenge that this year has brought forced organizations to think about digital transformation initiatives more than ever before. I am honored to be recognized by Customer Sales & Service World Awards for helping businesses strengthen resilience, increase agility, rapidly adapt to change and create a low-code company with Creatio's low-code platform for process management and CRM," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

About the Customer Sales and Service World Awards

Customer Sales and Service World Awards is the world's premier recognitions program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing. Learn more about the Customer Sales & Service World Awards at https://cssworldawards.com

About the SVUS Awards

SVUS Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, The Globee® Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the Network Products Guide's IT World Awards®, One Planet® American + World Business Awards, the Pillar World Awards®, the PR World Awards® for Public Relations and Communications, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the SVUS Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the SVUS Awards at https://svusawards.com

