CEO of LianLian Pay Global delivers speech on cross-border payment solutions at 2019 Money20/20 USA

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Money20/20 USA, a premier international event for the FinTech community, held in Las Vegas from October 27 to October 30, was attended by LianLian Pay's parent company, LianLian Group, as well as several other multinationals, among them, American Express, Citibank, Google, Microsoft and PayPal. LianLian Pay Global CEO David Messenger was invited to deliver a speech entitled eCommerce Payments Partners: From China and Beyond at the event.

Since 2018, Chinese cross-border e-commerce companies have played a key role in boosting the ongoing rapid growth of the industry worldwide. The trading value generated by Chinese B2C cross-border e-commerce firms is estimated at nearly 32% of the global total in 2018, leading other countries and regions around the globe.

Mr. Messenger said during his speech that, "As globalization continues to accelerate and deepen, an increasing number of Chinese e-commerce firms are expanding globally. At the same time, the cross-border payment market is growing rapidly, driven by the growing demand. Cross-border payment is a major piece of the infrastructure of the cross-border e-commerce sector as well as one of the key drivers behind the sector's rapid growth," said Messenger.

LianLian Group is China's leading independent third-party payment provider. The group owns and operates the industry's top cross-border collections brands in terms of market share. As a result of successful strategic investments LianLian has made over the past several years, the company has established a payment network worldwide by obtaining payment licenses and certificates in 47 countries and regions around the world, including China, Thailand, the US and the UK.

To date, LianLian has facilitated foreign currency settlement for over 500,000 Chinese cross-border e-commerce companies across some 60 sites on 18 cross-border e-commerce platforms. Looking ahead, LianLian plans to help cross-border e-commerce sellers reach out to consumers in every corner of the globe through its global payment network.

The company has also developed LianLian Link, an integrated cross-border e-commerce online trading platform. LianLian plans to help cross-border e-commerce sellers reduce operating costs by increasing transparency between suppliers and service providers worldwide.

Mr. Messenger added, "LianLian Group will leverage advantages in terms of the payment licenses it has obtained, alongside expertise in compliance, a global capital network, a vast partnership system, as well as capabilities in operating businesses and acquiring talent worldwide, connecting cross-border e-commerce sellers and serving companies, in order to help small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide benefit from the convenience and value of innovative technologies."

SOURCE LianLian Pay