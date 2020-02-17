CEO of Mako Medical Announces Launch of New Pharmacy Program Aimed at Free Medication

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad Price, the CEO of Mako Medical, announced this week a new pharmacy program called MakoRx aimed at capping pharmacy costs for families around the country. This program provides access to over 300 different prescriptions for free. Only a small monthly membership fee is required.

MakoRx uses a "cost/plus" model and leverages a network of independent pharmacies around the country to dispense the medication. This new program allows families to pay only $25 per month, have access to over 300 different medications for free, and get them whenever they are needed—at NO ADDITIONAL COST. This allows families to budget only 25$ per month to have access to medications like blood pressure, mental health, antibiotics, and other commonly prescribed medications. This new model allows a family to forecast and budget. "Additional medications will be added to the list and targeted programs built for chronic conditions are also being launched," said Price.

Families all over America are struggling with rising prescription costs and access. This subscription model makes it easy because when a patient has a prescription for any drug on the 300 list—there's NO cost. The patient simply walks into the pharmacy and gets the medicine for free. The only cost is for the membership fee of $25 per month. MakoRx is working on expanding the list from 300 to include over 500 different medications that could be selected at NO additional cost. Through this model, MakoRx will leverage access to over 16,000 pharmacies around the country to dispense for this program.

Accountable Care Organizations, Hospital outpatient programs, and large medical practices will also be able to leverage this program. Many of these organizations are struggling to keep their patients compliant. Research shows many prescriptions are not refilled because of the cost. This ultimately has an impact on outcomes and the quality scores doctors are now measured on. "Patients simply can't afford routine care," says Price.

This program will change how families tackle rising prescription costs by capping their monthly expense. Medications not listed on the 300 list could still be purchased through the pharmacy network for an additional cost with MakoRx's loyalty card. Savings are as high as 80% for these medications not listed on the subscription model.

MakoRx's new mobile app is scheduled to be released in March 2020. "We have worked really hard to put a program together that is easy, transparent, and will make an impact for families all over America," said Price.

Mako Medical is known for its extensive community service, hiring military veterans, and for propriety technology. Mako Medical has won awards for innovation, growth, and community service.

