CEO of National Police Ammunition (NPA) Discredits Claims of Forcing Employees to Engage in Mid-term Campaign Activity

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, NPEE L.C. issued a statement regarding the claims made by a former employee that they were forced to engage in political activity. NPEE L.C.'s CEO specified that the company has never required a current or former employee to engage in any political campaign activity nor has NPEE L.C. brought adverse action against any employees for wishing to not engage in such activities.

Erik Agazim, the founder and CEO of NPEE L.C. stated, "These allegations are shocking because my team is extremely important to me and every member regardless of political affiliation is integral to the success of NPEE L.C. I employ people with varying political alignments and diverse backgrounds and have always believed doing so adds value to my company. No employee has ever been terminated because they declined to participate in political activity."

To encourage political engagement, NPEE L.C. offered personnel the option to demonstrate support for candidates and participate in political campaign activity but the company emphasized that this is not and never has been, a condition of continued employment.



In statements from the employees of NPEE L.C. whether they volunteered their time or declined it was clear that they all supported the company. One of the employees who declined to volunteer in campaign activity said, "My manager at NPEE, L.C. offered me the opportunity to go out and hold up advertising banners outside of polling places. It was stated several times that this was entirely optional. At no point was I made to feel or understand that this request was mandatory. I declined and that was the last I heard about it."

Another employee who did volunteer stated, "I…was approached by [my manager] and presented with the opportunity to volunteer in the 2018 political campaign. I gladly accepted the offer with full knowledge that if I were to decline, no punitive action would be taken."



An official statement released by NPEE L.C. claimed, "Any individual who suggests in any way that such individual, as an employee of NPEE, L.C was required by NPEE to engage in any political campaign activity does so falsely. Likewise, any employee of NPEE, L.C. who suggests in any way that such individual, as an employee of NPEE, was threatened with discharge or adverse employment actions for failure to engage in political campaign activity also does so falsely."

National Police ammunition is one of the leading manufacturers of lead-free ammunition in the United States whose products have been tested, approved, and recommended by State and Federal law enforcement.

