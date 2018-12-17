CEO Robin Lindahl to Leave Normet and Join Taaleri

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Lindahl, President and CEO of Normet Group has decided to leave Normet. He will join Taaleri plc as their new CEO latest 1.8.2019. Taaleri is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange and its business comprises of wealth management, financial services and renewable energy business.

The search for a new President and CEO has already started and Mr. Lindahl will be actively supporting in the transfer of his duties forward over the coming months.

"It has been a real pleasure leading Normet as CEO during the last 3 years. I will mostly miss the great team and the skilled colleagues at Normet. The company is now well positioned and in a strong shape to meet the future opportunities. I will be doing my utmost to support the team over the coming months", says Robin Lindahl.

"I want to thank Robin for the good work that he has done at Normet. Particularly in building a very strong and highly professional leadership team that has the capability to take the company to the next level in the coming years. During the period of Robin's leadership Normet's sales has grown from 200 MEur to over 300 MEur with improved profitability. I am however very confident that we will find a good successor to continue the positive development of Normet," says Aaro Cantell, Chairman of Normet Group.

