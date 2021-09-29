CEO roles for TRATON GROUP and Scania are merged, Christian Levin is appointed to lead the group

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRATON CEO Matthias Gründler and CFO Christian Schulz will leave the company on September 30, 2021. At the same time, the current President and CEO of Scania, Christian Levin is appointed to head TRATON SE as the new CEO from October 1, 2021. Annette Danielski, currently Head of Corporate Finance at TRATON SE, will become the new CFO as of October 1, 2021.

"I am honoured to take on the role as CEO of the TRATON Group while continuing on as CEO of Scania. Looking ahead focus will be on transforming business into new technology areas and geographies, whilst leveraging further synergies through modularisation and scalability, says Christian Levin, incoming CEO of TRATON Group and President and CEO of Scania.

Levin continues: "The evolution of the TRATON Group continues and builds on the TRATON strategy which the current management team established and which is now pushed into a different gear. The strategy includes a stronger focus on sustainability not the least through e-mobility, digitalisation and connectivity; continued integration of Navistar and growth in the North American market, as well as continued investments in China over the next few years. This change will comprise of several steps over time and by the end of the year a fuller plan will be presented."

On this next step of the TRATON journey, the strength, competence and business logic in each brand in the group - MAN, Navistar, Scania and Volkswagen Caminões e Ônibus - will continue to be leveraged.

"We were able to implement the Global Champion strategy faster than expected. This means that TRATON is now on stable footing internationally. The task now is to lead TRATON into a sustainable future beyond conventional business models and ways of thinking. With Christian Levin at the helm, the TRATON GROUP can now benefit even more from its lead brand Scania. Christian Levin is exactly the right person for this task and I wish him and the entire TRATON team every success." said Matthias Gründler, CEO of the TRATON GROUP.

"I would like to expressly thank Matthias Gründler and Christian Schulz on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board for the work they have done and the mutual successes achieved. Both of them pushed the implementation of the Global Champion strategy massively and thus achieved major milestones for the TRATON GROUP in a short time. I see Christian Levin as a strong leader to execute on the next chapter for the group, he has my full support to lead the journey towards stronger profitability and growth. Christian Levin and Annette Danielski will consequently implement the jointly developed new TRATON strategy," says Hans Dieter Pötsch, Chairman of the TRATON Supervisory Board.



