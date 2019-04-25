CEO Steven Minsky Selected to Lead Reputational Risk Session at RIMS 2019 Annual Conference and Exhibition

BOSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicManager CEO Steven Minsky has been selected to present at the RIMS 2019 Annual Conference & Exhibition , the premier risk management and insurance conference. Steven will lead a discussion titled, "The See-Through Economy: How to Mitigate Reputational Risk," scheduled for Monday, April 29, at 12:55 PM in the Global Studio.

"We are living in an age of transparency where the public is empowered to impact a company's reputation. This shift has made proactive risk management a priority for Boards and C-suite Executives. It is crucial that companies have a way to manage risk across all departments and levels of the organization, due to this new phenomenon. I'm looking forward to helping risk professionals define the relationship between today's social-sharing culture and risk management to effectively mitigate their reputational risk and enhance goal achievement." – Steven Minsky

Steven is a recognized thought leader, presenter, and writer on the See-Through Economy , risk management, and corporate governance. He has led sessions for organizations across all industries and roles, including being recognized by the IIA as a top-rated presenter at its prestigious All Star Conference. Steven is also the author of the popular RIMS Risk Maturity Model framework and assessment tool, used by thousands of organizations around the globe.

As a proud sponsor of many RIMS events, LogicManager is looking forward to exhibiting at the RIMS 2019 Annual Conference & Exhibition from April 28th-May 1st in Boston, MA, which is renowned for its unmatched networking opportunities and variety of educational sessions.

About LogicManager

LogicManager© is the market leader in enterprise risk management solutions. LogicManager's ERM software empowers organizations to anticipate what's ahead, and improve business performance through good governance. LogicManager is dedicated to helping organizations manage surprises before they happen – ensuring a positive impact on the community at large. For more information, visit www.logicmanager.com .

About RIMS

RIMS, the risk management society™, is a not-for-profit organization representing industrial, service, nonprofit, charitable and government entities throughout the world. For more information about the Society's world-leading risk management content, networking, professional development and certification opportunities, visit www.RIMS.org .

