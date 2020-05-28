CEOs of Faribault Woolen Mills & Self Esteem Brands First Guests on New 'One Take' Interviews

EXCELSIOR, Minn., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Twin Cities Business Editor in Chief Dale Kurschner has launched a weekly CEO interview program called "One Take" exploring how Minnesota companies are surviving the coronavirus-economy. They're available to watch on YouTube or listen to on/download from Spotify.

Each 10-20-minute interview captures one CEO's take, and is a continuous, unscripted dialogue with no edits. "Given the times, we're recording these conversations from our homes via Zoom," Kurschner says. "They're unpolished, but these are authentic straight-from-the-CEO talks."

The first One Take interview is with Faribault Woolen Mill Chairman and CEO Paul Grangaard, who shares how his business is moving forward and how retail in general will change. Grangaard also discusses ways leaders can use this situation to be more effective, how the workplace will be forever changed and the importance of focusing first on what customers need and want. You can see Grangaard's interview here or listen to it here, while text excerpts are available at MNperspectives.com.

The second One Take interview is with Chuck Runyon, co-founder and CEO of Self Esteem Brands best known for its Anytime Fitness. Runyon discusses how he and his employees have been supporting nearly 4 million customers and 5,000+ franchisees in 42 countries during the coronavirus pandemic. He also shares what he's learned and how his company plans to come out on the other side of COVID-19. You can see Runyon's interview via YouTube or listen to it on Spotify, and see more about it online here.

Upcoming interviews include those with Christine Lantinen, owner and CEO of Maud Borup (June 3), and Jeff Kiesel, CEO of Restaurant Technologies Inc. (June 10).

One Take interviews are sponsored by Platinum Group, Minnesota's most experienced advisory group helping business owners and leaders with extreme challenges including financial setbacks, lender and landlord re-negotiations, turnarounds and bankruptcies. Kurschner is one of its consultants.

Complimenting this series are interviews with key members of Platinum Group, beginning with this discussion with Founder and Chairman Dean Bachelor. Dean shares what leaders should focus on right now and explains why the Platinum Group is uniquely qualified to serve businesses seeking help. A sound-only version is available here.

Contact: Dale Kurschner

Phone: 763-567-9241

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE One Take