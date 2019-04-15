Cepheid Announces FleXible Cartridge Program
SpeeDx is the First Trusted Reagent Manufacturer to launch a new test for use on the GeneXpert® System
Apr 15, 2019, 02:00 ET
SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cepheid today announced its FleXible Cartridge program to accelerate menu expansion in Europe and China through partnerships with selected Trusted Reagent Manufacturers (TRMs). Through this program, GeneXpert® System users will gain access to new CE-IVD and China NMPA approved tests in addition to Cepheid's expanding line of Xpress and Multiplexed Xpert assays. The first FleXible Cartridge test to be launched as part of this program will be the SpeeDx ResistancePlus® MG test for the simultaneous detection of M. genitallium and associated drug resistance.
"Our new FleXible Cartridge program allows TRMs to develop targeted molecular tests using Cepheid's easy-to use-cartridge," said David H. Persing, M.D., Ph.D., Cepheid's Chief Medical and Technology Officer. "With a global installed base of nearly 22,000 GeneXpert Systems, this technology could potentially be applied in multiple settings in which actionable treatment information is needed quickly."
"The availability of ResistancePlus MG in a FleXible cartridge that runs on the GeneXpert System is a compelling and exciting
About Cepheid
Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. By automating highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, the company's solutions deliver a better way for institutions of any size to perform sophisticated genetic testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases. Through its strong molecular biology capabilities, the company is focusing on those applications where accurate, rapid, and actionable test results are needed most, such as managing infectious diseases and cancer. For more information, visit www.cepheid.com.
About SpeeDx
Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with offices in London and the US, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. Product portfolios focus on multiplex diagnostics for sexually transmitted infection (STI), antibiotic resistance markers, and respiratory disease. For more information on SpeeDx please see: https://plexpcr.com
For Cepheid Media Inquiries:
Darwa Peterson
darwa.peterson@cepheid.com
SOURCE Cepheid
Share this article