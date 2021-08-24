CEQUENS unveils Verify - premium digital security and two-factor authentication solution

CAIRO, Egypt, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEQUENS announced the launch of its new product Verify this week. The product offers verification solutions such as two-factor authentication to companies looking to protect user identities and online accounts. Verify joins a comprehensive product suite of communication solutions and brings CEQUENS closer to implementing an omnichannel approach in business communication.

Keeping private information private

"Verify offers best-in-class digital security and protects user data from constant threats," says Hussein El-Safy, Product Manager at CEQUENS. "Two-factor authentication adds extra security layers to ensure safe and immediate access to data."

Amid rapid cloud migrations, more industries are growing aware of the importance of Two-factor authentication. Verify facilitates the adoption of different verification methods such as SMS one-time passwords, voice one-time passwords, and application soft tokens. CEQUENS offers Verify as part of its award-winning Communication Platform – the multichannel solution built to foster connections between businesses and their customer base worldwide. Through multichannel integrations and a set of capable APIs, Verify presents different industries with verification experiences via SMS, Voice, or Email.

Verify keeps private information private. The product raises awareness for a set of challenges including:

Stealing, scamming, and phishing attempts

Digital identity authentication for login attempts

Password hacking, ransomware, and other cybercrimes

Spam registrations

Two-factor authentication, multi-factor solution

The COVID-19 pandemic played a part in the decision to launch Verify now. Industries such as BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Logistics all had to accelerate their adoption rate of two-factor authentication during the pandemic. As digital transactions increased, so did the need for secure online environments to protect sensitive data. It is worth noting that during 2020, these industries and more lost the equivalent of 20 million dollars in damage costs due to global ransomware attacks, which indicates a pressing need for better security solutions made for modern customers.

A perfect fit for every industry

Industries like banking and fintech companies can use Verify to protect financial data and secure online payments by sending immediate one-time passwords for multiple transactions. Retail and e-commerce solution providers, on the other hand, can use it to help their users validate their own identities during online shopping. While digital platforms and software houses can guide users while setting up digital accounts or devices and secure their logins using immediate verification codes. To learn more about how Verify works in your industry, schedule a demo call with one of CEQUENS's experts through this link.

A year of product reveals

Verify is CEQUENS's second major product launch in 2021, following CEQUENS Chat, which was unveiled in January to commemorate the company's 10th anniversary celebration. CEQUENS Chat is an all-in-one customer engagement solution with multichannel platform integrations.

Verify rolls out in the following countries with more to be added soon:

Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Qatar Bahrain

To learn more about Verify, click here.

About CEQUENS

We're a Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider. Our mission is to bridge communication gaps in a communication-driven world.

Born in the digital era, CEQUENS was founded in response to the increasing challenges facing enterprise communication. We started as an SMS aggregator and gradually crafted a path toward omnichannel CPaaS solutions.

For 10 years, our innovation has empowered thousands of businesses create and deliver communication experiences finetuned to their industries. Our cloud-based, PCI/DSS compliant Communication Platform is the award-winning, end-to-end solution helping businesses realize their full potential and go digital.

As an Endeavor member and industry player, CEQUENS plays a pivotal role in transforming business communication worldwide.

