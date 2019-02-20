Ceragon Names Ran Vered Chief Financial Officer

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless backhaul specialist, today announced that it has appointed Ran Vered to serve as its chief financial officer, replacing Doron Arazi, who will continue in his role as Ceragon's deputy CEO with expanded business and strategic responsibilities.

With almost 20 years of experience as a financial executive with companies such as Check Point Software, Radcom, and Amdocs, Ran brings extensive financial knowledge and experience with publicly-traded companies, as well as a deep understanding of multinational organizations.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ran to our management team and we are most fortunate be able to attract someone with Ran's extensive background and experience," said Ira Palti, president and CEO. "Ran will be a real asset to our organization and his financial leadership will enable Doron to work even more closely with me on business and strategic initiatives to lead Ceragon into the 5G era."

"I am excited to be joining Ceragon and to be part of a team that has already demonstrated such excellent performance by increasing net income for the fourth consecutive year," commented Ran Vered. "I look forward to contributing to the company's future success, especially during such an exciting period, as Ceragon enables its customers to address increasingly complex challenges on the road to 5G."

Ran joins Ceragon from Check Point Software, where he served as VP – Finance since 2018, and he previously served as CFO of Radcom. His career also included various financial positions at Amdocs and several years in public accounting with KPMG.

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide smoothly evolve their networks towards 5G, while increasing operational efficiency and enhancing end customers' quality of experience, with innovative wireless backhaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, that use our solutions to deliver mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and wireless backhaul solutions provide highly reliable, 5G high-capacity connectivity with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. Our solutions enable increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Ceragon's solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

