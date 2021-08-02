Ceragon Networks Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights:

- Revenues of $68.6 million

- Operating Income of $0.5 million on a GAAP basis, or $0.6 million on a non-GAAP basis

- EPS of $(0.02) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $(0.01) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q2 2021 Business Highlights:

- Strong bookings in North America, India and Europe; book-to-bill way above 1

- Sixteen 5G design wins to date, across all geographies

- North America:

- Selected by three leading operators to deploy and improve 5G connectivity;

- Selected by a leading service provider for a multi-year managed services agreement;

- 52% of bookings in the first half of the year are 5G-related

- Europe: 31% of bookings in the first half of the year are 5G-related

- India: Follow-on orders from multiple tier-1 operators, totaling over $35 million; Unparalleled market share in the region

LITTLE FALLS, N. J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Doron Arazi, the newly appointed CEO, commented: "I've been at Ceragon for less than a month and already seen so much to be proud of, thanks to a highly efficient, proactive team. I feel fortunate to lead a team of 1,000+ dedicated and talented individuals who collectively have driven Ceragon's impressive performance, weathering unexpected storms such as the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing the Company to where it is today.

We had a strong quarter in terms of bookings, especially in North America, India and Europe. We've been awarded new contracts. To date we have sixteen 5G design wins. We're participating in more OpenRan trials. It has been a good start and I'm truly excited about all the growing 5G-era opportunities lying ahead.

In this new era, we continue to increase our competitive edge by creating differentiated innovations and services. Together, our backhaul and fronthaul wireless transport solutions, our unique soon-to-be taped-out System-on-Chip, and our growing focus on Managed Services offering create the right targeted mix to serve our customers' 5G rollout and deployment objectives.

Primary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Revenues were $68.6 million, up 9.9% from $62.4 million in Q2 2020 and up 0.4% from $68.3 million in Q1 2021. The increase from Q2 2020 is mainly attributed to stronger sales in North America and India.

Gross profit was $21.9 million, giving us a gross margin of 31.9%, compared with a gross margin of 26.4% in Q2 2020 and 29.5% in Q1 2021. The increase in gross profit is primarily a result of a favorable customer mix, positively affecting the gross margin this quarter.

Operating income (loss) was $0.5 million compared with operating loss of $(3.5) million for Q2 2020 and $0.4 million for Q1 2021.

Net loss was $(1.7) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share compared with $(5.5) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share for Q2 2020 and $(1.2) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share for Q1 2021.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 31.5%, operating profit was $0.6 million, and net loss was $(1.2) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $28.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $33.0 million at March 31, 2021.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:



Q2 2021 India 27% North America 19% Europe 18% Latin America 17% APAC 11% Africa 8%

Outlook

We continue to be confident about our revenue growth in 2021 and expect it to be on the higher end of our annual revenue guidance, which is between $275-$295 million. More than that, we anticipate a return to profitability in the second half of the year. While the current component shortage may still create fluctuations in our revenues and have an impact on the timelines of our deliveries, we remain confident in our mid and long-term business opportunities and deliveries.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues

$ 68,621

$ 62,427

$ 136,891

$ 118,298 Cost of revenues

46,736

45,925

94,860

87,786

















Gross profit

21,885

16,502

42,031

30,512

















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

7,555

6,770

14,965

14,060 Sales and Marketing

7,643

8,200

15,933

16,473 General and administrative

6,197

4,985

10,290

9,441

















Total operating expenses

$ 21,395

$ 19,955

$ 41,188

$ 39,974

















Operating income (loss)

490

(3,453)

843

(9,462)

















Financial expenses and others, net

1,802

1,464

2,853

1,772

















Loss before taxes

(1,312)

(4,917)

(2,010)

(11,234)

















Taxes on income

397

400

872

780 Equity loss in affiliates

-

160

-

343 Net loss

$ (1,709)

$ (5,477)

$ (2,882)

$ (12,357)

















Basic net loss per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.15) Diluted net loss per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.15)

















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic net loss per share

83,423,693

81,012,896

83,006,047

80,889,022

















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing diluted net loss per share

83,423,693

81,012,896

83,006,047

80,889,022

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,670

$ 27,101 Trade receivables, net

107,404

107,388 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

18,125

14,755 Inventories

52,316

50,627









Total current assets

206,515

199,871









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Deferred tax assets

8,404

8,279 Severance pay and pension fund

5,913

6,059 Property and equipment, net

30,037

31,748 Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,651

6,780 Intangible assets, net

5,936

6,117 Other non-current assets

14,960

13,565









Total non-current assets

87,901

72,548









Total assets

$ 294,416

$ 272,419









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 65,989

$ 63,722 Deferred revenues

3,139

3,492 Short-term loans

11,000

5,979 Operating lease liabilities

4,610

3,183 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

21,913

24,048









Total current liabilities

106,651

100,424









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and pension

10,953

11,601 Deferred revenues

9,155

7,495 Operating lease liabilities

18,532

3,840 Other long-term payables

2,815

2,933









Total long-term liabilities

41,455

25,869









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

223

218 Additional paid-in capital

425,548

420,958 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(9,597)

(8,068) Accumulated deficits

(249,773)

(246,891)









Total shareholders' equity

146,310

146,126









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 294,416

$ 272,419

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flow from operating activities:













Net loss $ (1,709)

$ (5,477)

$ (2,882)

$ (12,357) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,943

2,680

5,829

5,384 Loss from sale of property and equipment, net 195

-

67

- Stock-based compensation expense 286

441

637

867 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay

and pensions, net (301)

155

(504)

(288) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (176)

6,519

237

19,105 Increase in other accounts receivable and prepaid

expenses (including other long term assets) (4,780)

(2,645)

(5,872)

(4,719) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 1,179

1,220

2,448

2,576 Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off (3,764)

5,529

(2,046)

7,526 Increase in deferred tax asset, net (135)

(85)

(125)

(109) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 4,268

(339)

2,137

(4,779) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable

and accrued expenses (including other long

term liabilities) 10

584

(3,646)

(1,299) Decrease in operating lease liability (744)

(1,110)

(2,199)

(2,917) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (230)

(806)

1,307

803 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (2,958)

$ 6,666

$ (4,612)

$ 9,793















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment, net (1,728)

(2,679)

(3,931)

(3,638) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, net -

-

200

- Purchase of intangible assets, net -

(36)

-

(279) Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,728)

$ (2,715)

$ (3,731)

$ (3,917)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of options 269

308

3,958

554 Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net -

(13,176)

6,000

5,079 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 269

$ (12,868)

$ 9,958

$ 5,633















Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ 76

$ (36)

$ (46)

$ (281)



Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (4,341)

$ (8,953)

$ 1,569

$ 11,228 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 33,011

44,120

27,101

23,939 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 28,670

$ 35,167

$ 28,670

$ 35,167

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

























GAAP cost of revenues

$ 46,736

$ 45,925

$ 94,860

$ 87,786 Stock based compensation expenses



(35)



(33)



(71)



(60) Paycheck protection program



306



-



306



- Changes in indirect tax positions



(2)



(1)



(3)



(2) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 47,005

$ 45,891

$ 95,092

$ 87,724

























GAAP gross profit

$ 21,885

$ 16,502

$ 42,031

$ 30,512 Gross profit adjustments



(269)



34



(232)



62 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 21,616

$ 16,536

$ 41,799

$ 30,574

























GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,555

$ 6,770

$ 14,965

$ 14,060 Stock based compensation expenses



(61)



(10)



(113)



(99) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,494

$ 6,760

$ 14,852

$ 13,961

























GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 7,643

$ 8,200

$ 15,933

$ 16,473 Stock based compensation expenses



(50)



(168)



(154)



(268) Paycheck protection program



673



-



673



- Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 8,266

$ 8,032

$ 16,452

$ 16,205

























GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 6,197

$ 4,985

$ 10,290

$ 9,441 Retired CEO compensation



(810)



-



(810)



- Stock based compensation expenses



(140)



(230)



(299)



(440) Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 5,247

$ 4,755

$ 9,181

$ 9,001

























GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 490

$ (3,453)

$ 843

$ (9,462) Stock based compensation expenses



286



441



637



867 Changes in indirect tax positions



2



1



3



2 Retired CEO compensation



810



-



810



- Paycheck protection program



(979)



-



(979)



- Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 609

$ (3,011)

$ 1,314

$ (8,593)

























GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 1,802

$ 1,464

$ 2,853

$ 1,772 Leases – financial income (expenses)



(435)



(110)



(249)



340 Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 1,367

$ 1,354

$ 2,604

$ 2,112

























GAAP Tax expenses

$ 397

$ 400

$ 872

$ 780 Non cash tax adjustments



23



87



(105)



72 Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 420

$ 487

$ 767

$ 852

























GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ -

$ 160

$ -

$ 343 Other non-cash adjustments



-



(160)



-



(343) Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







Three months ended

Six months ended







June 30,

June 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020



GAAP net loss

$ (1,709)

$ (5,477)

$ (2,882)

$ (12,357)



Stock based compensation Expenses



286



441



637



867



Changes in indirect tax positions



2



1



3



2



Leases – financial expenses (income)



435



110



249



(340)



Paycheck protection program



(979)



-



(979)



-



Retired CEO compensation



810



-



810



-



Non-cash tax adjustments



(23)



(87)



105



(72)



Other non-cash adjustment



-



160



-



343



Non-GAAP net loss

$ (1,178)

$ (4,852)

$ (2,057)

$ (11,557)

































GAAP basic net loss per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.15)

































GAAP diluted net loss per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.15)



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss

per share

$ (0.01)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.14)

































Weighted average number of shares used

in computing GAAP basic net loss per share



83,423,693



81,012,896



83,006,047



80,889,022

































Weighted average number of shares used

in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share



83,423,693



81,012,896



83,006,047



80,889,022

































Weighted average number of shares used

in computing Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share



83,423,693



81,012,896



83,006,047



80,889,022













































