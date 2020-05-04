Ceragon Networks Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless hauling specialist, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Weak results reflecting COVID-19 challenges compounded by normal Q1 seasonality

reflecting COVID-19 challenges compounded by normal Q1 seasonality Strong bookings (book-to-bill ratio well above 1) as service providers addressed increased demand for broadband connectivity

as service providers addressed increased demand for broadband connectivity Return of India as major source of business; highest Q1 bookings in Europe in 6 years

as major source of business; in 6 years Management believes trends created by the COVID-19 crisis will accelerate the global 5G network rollout, driving long-term growth momentum for Ceragon. However, management remains cautious because of the risk of a potential worldwide recession.

Primary Financial Results:

Revenues: $55.9 million compared with $69.2 million for Q1'19 and $71.3 million for Q4'19.

Gross margin: 25.1% compared to 35.6% for Q1'19 and 31.7% for Q4'19.

Operating income (loss): $(6.0) million compared with $3.2 million for Q1'19 and $(2.2) million for Q4'19.

Net income (loss): $(6.9) million, $(0.09) per diluted share compared with $0.8 million, $0.01 per diluted share for Q1'19 and $(4.1) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share for Q4'19.

Non-GAAP results: gross margin 25.1%, operating loss $(5.6) million, and net loss $(6.7) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share. For reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Cash and cash equivalents: $44.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $23.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Commenting on the results, Ira Palti, President and CEO of Ceragon, said, "Our results were in line with the business update we provided on April 6th, reflecting the normal seasonality of the first quarter compounded by the disruption created by the COVID-19 environment. At the same time, the sweeping changes that the pandemic has made in the way we all work, shop, learn and stay entertained have created a global surge in demand for broadband capacity that has increased demand for our products. Although no one knows how to predict the timing of the recovery, the fact that broadband connectivity is now recognized as an essential utility brings urgency to the need to increase the capacity of existing networks and to extend network coverage to more of the population. During the first quarter, this trend accelerated bookings for our wireless hauling solutions, and we believe it will accelerate the transition to 5G, further emphasizing the need for our differentiated technologies."

Mr. Palti continued, "In the meantime, we are fully focused on serving our customers in today's dynamic environment. We are proud of our success in meeting our commitments in the face of supply chain disruptions, and working to overcome challenges as they arise. We are pleased that India's Airtel has recently placed a large order, indicating the return of India as a major focus market after last year's slowdown. In Europe, we had the strongest first-quarter bookings in six years, and in Latin America we continued executing on expansion projects across the continent."

Mr. Palti concluded, "Looking forward, concerns of a global recession could surely delay operators' network investments, dampening short-to-mid-term demand for our equipment. However, with strong ongoing operations, a healthy balance sheet and a new urgency to the 5G market, we believe we are positioned favorably and expect to emerge from today's challenges as a leader in a growing market."

Supplemental revenue breakouts by geography:

First quarter 2020:

· Europe: 15% · Africa: 6% · North America: 13% · Latin America: 20% · India: 25% · APAC 21%

A conference call will follow beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST. Investors are invited to join the company's teleconference by calling (USA) (844) 291-6360 or international +1 (234) 720-6993 and using the following access code: 6063623.

Investors can also listen to the call live via the Internet by accessing Ceragon Networks' website on the webcasts page in the section for investors: www.ceragon.com/investors/webcasts/ selecting the webcast link, and following the registration instructions.

If you are unable to join us live, the replay numbers are: (USA) (866) 207-1041 (International) +1 (402) 970-0847, with access code: 8883765. This audio replay will be available through June 4, 2020.

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless hauling specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

Safe Harbor

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

-tables follow-

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)















Three months ended

March 31,





2020

2019













Revenues

$ 55,871

$ 69,163

Cost of revenues

41,861

44,531













Gross profit

14,010

24,632













Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

7,290

6,164

Selling and marketing

8,273

9,462

General and administrative

4,456

5,782













Total operating expenses

$ 20,019

$ 21,408













Operating income (loss)

(6,009)

3,224

Financial expenses and others, net

308

1,109













Income (loss) before taxes

(6,317)

2,115













Taxes on income

380

1,134

Equity loss in affiliates

183

173













Net income (loss)

$ (6,880)

$ 808













Basic net income (loss) per share

$ (0.09)

$ 0.01

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.09)

$ 0.01





80,764,932

80,113,607



Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net income (loss) per share



80,764,932

82,333,627

Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net income (loss) per share

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)













March 31,

December 31, 2019 2020 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 44,120

$ 23,939 Trade receivables, net

104, 185

118, 531 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

12, 215

11, 033 Inventories

59,659

62,132









Total current assets

220,179

215,635









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

16

17 Deferred tax assets

8, 130

8, 106 Severance pay and pension fund

5,654

5,661 Property and equipment, net

33,589

34,865 Intangible assets, net

8,033

7,898 Other non-current assets

17, 070

17, 707









Total non-current assets

72,492

74,254









Total assets

$ 292,671

$ 289,889









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 55,553

$ 59,635 Deferred revenues

3,343

1,734 Short-term loans

32,855

14,600 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

25,598

28,399









Total current liabilities

117,349

104,368









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and pension

10,295

10,709 Deferred revenues

6,265

6,265 Other long-term payables

7,348

8,126









Total long-term liabilities

23,908

25,100









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

215

215 Additional paid-in capital

418,734

418,062 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(10,765)

(8,666) Accumulated deficits

(236,679)

(229,099)









Total shareholders' equity

151,414

160,421









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 292,671

$ 289,889

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended



March 31,



2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net Income (loss)

$ (6,880)

$ 808 Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss)

to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

2,704

2,120 Stock-based compensation expense

426

475 Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables, net

11,868

(6,391) Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write-off

1,997

(14,150) Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net

(24)

590 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and accrued

(8,130)

15,583 Liabilities Increase in deferred revenues

1,609

376 Other adjustments

(443)

(31) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,127

$ (620)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment, net

(959)

(3,991) Purchase of intangible assets, net

(243)

(2,189) Proceeds from bank deposits

-

940 Net cash used in investing activities

$ (1,202)

$ (5,240)









Cash flow from financing activities:







Proceeds from bank credits and loans, net

18,255

- Proceeds from exercise of options 246

66 Net cash provided by financing activities

$ 18,501

$ 66









Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ (245)

$ (33)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 20,181

$ (5,827)









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 23,939

35,581









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 44,120

$ 29,754

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















Three months ended

March 31,



2020

2019













GAAP cost of revenues

$ 41,861

$ 44,531

Stock based compensation expenses

(27)

(15)

Changes in indirect tax positions

(1)

(21)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 41,833

$ 44,495













GAAP gross profit

$ 14,010

$ 24,632

Gross profit adjustments

28

36

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 14,038

$ 24,668













GAAP Research and development expenses $ 7,290

$ 6,164

Stock based compensation expenses

(89)

(103)

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $ 7,201

$ 6,061













GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 8,273

$ 9,462

Stock based compensation expenses

(100)

(175)

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses $ 8,173

$ 9,287













GAAP General and Administrative expenses $ 4,456

$ 5,782

Stock based compensation expenses

(210)

(182)

Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses $ 4,246

$ 5,600













GAAP financial expenses and others, net $ 308

$ 1,109

Leases – financial income

450

26

Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net $ 758

$ 1,135













GAAP Tax expenses

$ 380

$ 1,134

Non-cash tax adjustments

(15)

(618)

Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 365

$ 516













GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ 183

$ 173

Other non-cash adjustments

(183)

(173)

Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ -

$ -



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)













Three months ended March 31,



2020

2019









GAAP net income (loss)

$ (6,880)

$ 808 Stock based compensation expenses 426

475 Changes in indirect tax positions 1

21 Leases – financial income

(450)

(26) Non-cash tax adjustment

15

618 Other non-cash adjustment

183

173



$ (6,705)

$ 2,069 Non-GAAP net income (loss)



$ (0.09)

$ 0.01 GAAP basic net income (loss) per share



$ (0.09)

$ 0.01 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share



$ (0.08)

$ 0.03 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share









Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

80,764,932

80,113,607









Weighted average number of shares used in computing

80,764,932

82,333,627 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share









Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 80,764,932

82,701,755

