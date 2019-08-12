Ceragon Networks Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Ceragon Networks Ltd

Aug 12, 2019, 07:00 ET

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless backhaul specialist today reported results for the second quarter which ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Revenues - $73.0 million, down 17.4% from the second quarter of 2018, and up 5.5% from the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin – 36.1%, compared to 32.5% in the second quarter of 2018 and 35.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income - $4.1 million, compared to $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, and $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income - $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results – Gross margin was 36.1%, operating income was $4.8 million, and net income was $2.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. For reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Cash and cash equivalents - $29.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $29.8 million at March 31, 2019.

"Growth in several regions accounted for the sequential increase in revenue during the second quarter, although the overall revenue level continued to reflect the delay in receiving orders from our customers in India," said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon. "We are pleased to report that, during Q2, we added new design wins for 5G in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific which we expect to begin contributing to revenue during the second half of next year.

"Excluding India, revenue from other regions increased substantially in the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018, and we expect to see this trend continue. Looking to the second half of 2019, it now appears that our revenue from India will be affected not only by the order delays but also by a slowdown in the pace of deployment activity, preventing us from reaching our net income goal and causing net income for 2019 to decline compared to 2018," Mr. Palti explained. 

Supplemental geographical breakdown of revenue for the second quarter of 2019:

·  Europe:

13%

·  Africa:

11%

·  North America:

20%

·  Latin America:

28%

·  India:

10%

·  APAC:           

18%

A conference call to discuss the results will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Investors are invited to join the Company's teleconference by calling USA: (800) 230-1085 or International: +1 (612) 288-0340, from 8:50 a.m. EDT. The call-in lines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Investors can also listen to the call live via the Internet by accessing Ceragon Networks' website at the investors' page: https://www.ceragon.com/investors/webcasts, selecting the webcast link, and following the registration instructions

If you are unable to join us live, the replay numbers are: USA: (800) 475-6701 or International +1 (320) 365-3844 Access Code: 469750. A replay of both the call and the webcast will be available through September 12, 2019.

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide smoothly evolve their networks towards 5G, while increasing operational efficiency and enhancing end customers' quality of experience, with innovative wireless backhaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, that use our solutions to deliver mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed. Ceragon's unique multicore technology and wireless backhaul solutions provide highly reliable, 5G high-capacity connectivity with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. Our solutions enable increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Ceragon's solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries. 

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

This press release contains statements concerning Ceragon's future prospects that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the  risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain geographic regions and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues, including the risks of deviations from our expectations of timing and size of orders from these customers; the risk that the current slowdown in revenue from India could extend for a longer period than anticipated: risks associated with any failure to effectively compete with other wireless equipment providers; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer than anticipated; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Ceragon's Annual Report on Form 20-F and Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 

-tables follow-

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018


























Revenues

$

73,001

$

88,328

$

142,164

$

171,603

Cost of revenues



46,640

59,579

91,171

115,250













Gross profit



26,361

28,749

50,993

56,353













Operating expenses:













Research and development, net

6,254

6,821

12,418

14,035

Selling and marketing

10,121

10,369

19,583

20,931

General and administrative

5,854

5,190

11,636

9,649













Total operating expenses

$

22,229

$

22,380

$

43,637

$

44,615













Operating income



4,132

6,369

7,356

11,738













Financial expenses, net

1,830

2,646

2,939

4,680













Income before taxes



2,302

3,723

4,417

7,058













Taxes on income

1,398

497

2,532

1,762

Equity loss in affiliates

141

-

314

-













Net income


$

763

$

3,226

$

1,571

$

5,296













Basic net income per share

$

0.01

$

0.04

$

0.02

$

0.07

Diluted net income per share

$

0.01

$

0.04

$

0.02

$

0.07













Weighted average number of shares 
   used in computing basic net income  
   per share

80,192,036

78,231,726

80,153,038

78,155,810













Weighted average number of shares 
   used in computing diluted net 
   income per share

82,051,028

80,850,353

82,192,544

80,457,636

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)


June 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited







CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

29,041

$

35,581

Short - term bank deposits

-

515

Trade receivables, net



121,449

123,451

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

13,783

12,135

Inventories



73,900

53,509







Total current assets

238,173

225,191







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Long-term bank deposits

29

504

Deferred tax assets

6,236

7,476

   Severance pay and pension fund

5,574

5,096

   Property and equipment, net

35,009

33,613

   Intangible assets, net

7,670

6,576

Other non-current assets

15,822

4,544







Total non-current assets

70,340

57,809







Total assets

$

308,513

$

283,000







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables

$

79,431

$

78,892

Deferred revenues

3,770

3,873

Short- term loans

8,900

-

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

26,385

27,256







Total current liabilities

118,486

110,021







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred tax liability

24

28

Accrued severance pay and pension

10,053

9,711

Deferred revenues

6,265

-

Other long-term payables

9,926

3,672







Total long-term liabilities

26,268

13,411







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Share capital:





    Ordinary shares



215

214

Additional paid-in capital

416,835

415,408

Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091)

Other comprehensive loss

(8,016)

(9,208)

Accumulated deficits

(225,184)

(226,755)







Total shareholders' equity

163,759

159,568







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

308,513

$

283,000

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(U.S. dollars, in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flow from operating activities:











Net income


$

763

$

3,226

$

1,571

$

5,296

Adjustments to reconcile net income to
net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities:











Depreciation and amortization

2,318

1,990

4,438

3,501

Stock-based compensation expense

697

679

1,172

1,032

Increase in trade and other receivables,
net

(3,797)

(292)

(10,188)

(109)

Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of
write off

(6,663)

2,561

(20,813)

7,049

Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset,
net

646

(64)

1,236

410

 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and 
accrued liabilities

(6,120)

(4,383)

9,463

(10,237)

Increase in long and short – term deferred
revenues

5,774

856

6,150

1,796

Other adjustments



(105)

(394)

(136)

(186)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

$

(6,487)

$

4,179

$

(7,107)

$

8,552













Cash flow from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment, net

(2,716)

(658)

(6,707)

(3,957)

Purchase of intangible assets, net

(603)

(250)

(2,792)

(1,336)

  Release (purchase) of long and short – 
     term bank deposit

(20)

-

920

-

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(3,339)

$

(908)

$

(8,579)

$

(5,293)













Cash flow from financing activities:











Proceeds from share options exercise

190

274

256

374

Proceeds of short-term bank credits and
loans, net

8,900

-

8,900

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

$

9,090

$

274

$

9,156

$

374













Translation adjustments on cash and
cash equivalents

$

23

$

(103)

$

(10)

$

(112)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash
equivalents

$

(713)

$

3,442

$

(6,540)

$

3,521

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
of the period

29,754

25,956

35,581

25,877

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period

$

29,041

$

29,398

$

29,041

$

29,398









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,

June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018













GAAP cost of revenues

$

46,640

$

59,579

$

91,171

$

115,250

Stock based compensation expenses

(16)

(1)

(31)

(18)

Changes in indirect tax positions

(9)

(12)

(30)

(27)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$

46,615

$

59,566

$

91,110

$

115,205













GAAP gross profit

$

26,361

$

28,749

$

50,993

$

56,353

Gross profit adjustments

25

13

61

45

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

26,386

$

28,762

$

51,054

$

56,398













GAAP Research and development expenses

$

6,254

$

6,821

$

12,418

$

14,035

Stock based compensation expenses

(98)

(67)

(201)

(127)

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$

6,156

$

6,754

$

12,217

$

13,908













GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$

10,121

$

10,369

$

19,583

$

20,931

Stock based compensation expenses

(207)

(142)

(382)

(286)

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$

9,914

$

10,227

$

19,201

$

20,645













GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$

5,854

$

5,190

$

11,636

$

9,649

Stock based compensation expenses

(376)

(469)

(558)

(601)

Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$

5,478

$

4,721

$

11,078

$

9,048













GAAP financial expenses

$

1,830

$

2,646

$

2,939

$

4,680

Leases – financial income (expenses)

(218)

-

(192)

-

Non-GAAP financial expenses

$

1,612

$

2,646

$

2,747

$

4,680













GAAP Tax expenses

$

1,398

$

497

$

2,532

$

1,762

Non cash tax adjustments

(654)

96

(1,272)

(468)

Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$

744

$

593

$

1,260

$

1,294

GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$

141

$

-

$

314

-

Other non-cash adjustments

(141)

-

(314)

$

-

Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


 Three months ended,

June 30,

Six months ended,
June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP net income 

$

763

$

3,226

$

1,571

$

5,296

Stock based compensation
expenses

697

679

1,172

1,032

Changes in indirect tax positions

9

12

30

27

Leases – financial expenses
(income)

218

-

192

-

Non-cash tax adjustments

654

(96)

1,272

468

Other non-cash adjustment

141

-

314

-

Non-GAAP net income 

$

2,482

$

3,821

$

4,551

$

6,823













GAAP basic net income per share

$

0.01

$

0.04

$

0.02

$

0.07













GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.01

$

0.04

$

0.02

$

0.07

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net
income per share

$

0.03

$

0.05

$

0.06

$

0.08













Weighted average number of
shares used in computing GAAP
basic net income per share

80,192,036

78,231,726

80,153,038

78,155,810













Weighted average number of
shares used in computing GAAP
diluted net income per share

82,051,028

80,850,353

82,192,544

80,457,636













Weighted average number of
shares used in computing
Non-GAAP diluted net income per
share

82,249,605

81,156,546

82,475,897

80,767,046

Investors:
Ran Vered 
+972-3-543-1595
ranv@ceragon.com                     

Media:
Tanya Solomon
+972-3-5431163
tanyas@ceragon.com

 

 

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd

http://www.ceragon.com/

