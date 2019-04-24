Ceragon Receives Over $14 Million in Follow-on Orders From a Tier 1 Latin American Mobile Operator for South Cone Countries

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless backhaul specialist, today announced that a Tier 1 mobile operator in Latin America is taking another step in expanding and densifying its 4G network in multiple countries in Latin America with Ceragon. Ceragon is providing the operator with network design, rollout and optimization services using the company's complete IP-20 Platform portfolio. The operator will leverage Ceragon's millimeter-wave network densification solutions, along with microwave backbone solutions to address substantial increases in capacity demands. So far in 2019, orders placed in support of this project total over $14 million, with over $3.5 million in additional orders from this operator for other projects in Latin America. Ceragon began shipping in Q1 2019 and expects these projects to be completed during 2019.

In its largest project in the South Cone countries, the operator leverages Ceragon's IP-20 Platform's multiband solution to deliver multiple Gbps capacity at the highest network availability. This solution combines microwave and millimeter-wave signals to deliver ultra-high 4G capacity at the highest network availability to ensure utmost network performance. It is ideal for network densification as it allows the operator to keep up with growing capacity demands using widely available, lower cost, millimeter-wave spectrum, while achieving high traffic availability rates that are typically achieved by using lower microwave spectrum. Thus, the operator can cost-effectively deliver higher 4G speeds, increase customer loyalty, create opportunities to increase revenue streams and prepare for 5G.

To increase its 4G footprint by extending backbone capacity to more rural areas in which fiber is not available, the operator leverages Ceragon's IP-20 microwave backbone solutions. The platform's high capacity, long-reach radios allow the operator to quickly increase capacity across long distant backbone links. The IP-20 Platform's multicore technology embedded in the radios, significantly reduces the total costs of deployment and increases the operator's operational efficiency via the Advanced Space Diversity capability. This unique multicore capability enables the operator to save as much as 25% of required radios, antennas and associated rollout investments for backbone links.

"Broadband connectivity is key to regional economic development and growth, and we are committed to helping our valued long-standing customer extend its 4G coverage across its operations in Latin America," said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon. "As the leading specialist, Ceragon helps the operator meet its ambitious 4G expansion objectives for 2019 by accelerating network buildout without need to depend on fiber. Through the many years of partnership, we understand the operator's wireless network needs and work relentlessly to design and deliver the best network experience to help the operator meet its business goals."

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide smoothly evolve their networks towards 5G, while increasing operational efficiency and enhancing end customers' quality of experience, with innovative wireless backhaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, that use our solutions to deliver mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and wireless backhaul solutions provide highly reliable, 5G high-capacity connectivity with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. Our solutions enable increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Ceragon's solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

