Ceragon Selected to Provide Connectivity to Remote Indonesian Islands and Regions

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, announced today that it has secured a multi-million-dollar contract to design and supply a microwave network in Indonesia as part of an ambitious government project to provide Internet and telecom access to rural areas in the country, including schools, government offices, and hospitals. In this project, Ceragon is the primary vendor selected to provide the wireless transmission solutions for the 4G LTE access network, including design and project management services.

With 16,056 islands, extreme humidity that ranges between 70-90%, heavy rainfall, and climbing cases of COVID-19, the project poses a challenge for Indonesia in the achievement of its Universal Service Obligation goal. Ceragon's solutions and services will help finish the project on time.

Ceragon's all-outdoor microwave solutions, based on the IP-20 platform, will contribute to cost savings on site construction thanks to their small footprint and minimum power consumption. Its Advance Space Diversity (ASD) solution will optimize the tower load in addition to saving overall logistic costs and speeding up the construction schedule. Ceragon's ASD solution requires fewer total antennas compared to other providers, creating a competitive advantage for both Ceragon and its customers.

Doron Arazi, CEO of Ceragon Networks, commented: "We are very excited to participate in projects that are aligned with our vision to enable equal digital opportunities to all citizens of the world. As governments around the world intensify rural digitization, our all-outdoor high performance, low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) products and our expertise in providing full turnkey solutions position us as a leading vendor to win such projects. We have a strong presence in Indonesia, including long-term experience deploying our solutions in the country. I believe it is our reputed high-value technology, designed to save costs which is critical in such projects, that has differentiated us from our competition."

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 150 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com.

