Ceramic Balls Market | Positioning of vendors such as AMATSUJI STEEL BALL MFG. Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and CoorsTek Inc. to be dominant during the forecast period
Aug 09, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the ceramic balls market in the commodity chemicals industry to grow by USD 305.62 million at almost 13% during 2021-2025. The report offers competitive scenario and the market positioning of various vendors including AMATSUJI STEEL BALL MFG. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France), CoorsTek Inc. (US), Fineway Inc. (Canada), Industrial Tectonics Inc. (US), Metalball SAS (France), Schaeffler AG (Germany), Spheric Trafalgar Ltd. (US), Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd. (Japan).
Discover commodity chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Request a Free Sample Report!
The ceramic balls market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies increasing demand for ceramic balls in the petrochemical and oil and gas industries as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The ceramic balls market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the substitution of steel balls with ceramic balls as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramic balls market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The ceramic balls market covers the following areas:
Ceramic Balls Market Sizing
Ceramic Balls Market Forecast
Ceramic Balls Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46653
Companies Mentioned
- AMATSUJI STEEL BALL MFG. Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- CoorsTek Inc.
- Fineway Inc.
- Industrial Tectonics Inc.
- Metalball SAS
- Schaeffler AG
- Spheric Trafalgar Ltd.
- Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.
- Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Ceramics Market - Global ceramics market is segmented by end-user (housing and construction, industrial, medical, and others), application (WFT, BRTP, refractories, abrasives, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, and North America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Advanced Ceramics Market - Global advanced ceramics market is segmented by end-user (housing and construction, aerospace, medical, electrical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by end-user segment
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMATSUJI STEEL BALL MFG. Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- CoorsTek Inc.
- Fineway Inc.
- Industrial Tectonics Inc.
- Metalball SAS
- Schaeffler AG
- Spheric Trafalgar Ltd.
- Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.
- Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/ceramic-balls-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article