Ceramic Capacitors: Technologies and Opportunities

This report provides an updated review of ceramic capacitor technology, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for this technology.







BCC Research delineates the current market status for ceramic capacitors, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the five-year forecast period from 2018 through 2023.The market is analyzed based on the following segments: capacitor type, material type, application, and region.



In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report is divided into five sections.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of ceramic capacitors are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for ceramic capacitors are also identified and grouped in segments (i.e., aerospace and space exploration, automotive, communication, computers and peripherals, consumer products, defense, industrial, medical, and entertainment).



The second section provides a technological review of ceramic capacitors.This section offers a revised and detailed description of traditional and emerging materials for ceramic capacitors as well as typical fabrication methods and recent process updates.



This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for, as well as highlights of the most active research organizations operating in this field.



The third section entails a global market analysis for ceramic capacitors. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (i.e., capacitor type, material type, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2016 and 2017 and estimates for 2018. Dollar figures refer to sales of ceramic capacitors at the manufacturing level.



The analysis of current revenues is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends.The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for ceramic capacitors within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2018 through 2023.



Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The fourth section of the study, which covers the global industry structure, offers a list of the leading suppliers of ceramic capacitors, together with a description of their products.The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players.



Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to ceramic capacitor materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.



Report Includes

- 52 data tables and 16 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for ceramic capacitors, their technologies and opportunities

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Historical review of ceramic capacitors and a detailed description of current and emerging applications for these products

- Insights on materials and fabrication processes used for ceramic capacitor devices

- Evaluation of latest technological developments and illustration of current research activities related to these devices

- Detailed description of leading suppliers of ceramic capacitors and other key players

- Company profiles of major market players, including Darfon Electronics, Murata Manufacturing, Nippon Chemi-con., Samsung Electro-mechanic and Walsin Technology



Summary

Capacitors are devices capable of storing electrical charges.Ceramic capacitors are the most popular type of capacitors.



They have become ubiquitous and can be found attached to every printed circuit board together with active components (e.g., transistors) and other passive devices (e.g., inductors and resistors). Ceramic capacitors are made from various ceramic materials (mostly titanates) formulated to achieve a range of electrical properties, including capacitance value, dissipation factor, insulation resistance, and temperature coefficient of capacitance (TCC).



BCC Research has identified nine main industry segments in which ceramic capacitors have current and potential uses: aerospace and space exploration, automotive, communications, computers and peripherals, consumer products, defense, entertainment, industrial, and medical.



This study highlights the latest developments in ceramic capacitor technology, including material types, fabrication processes and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for ceramic capacitors by segment (capacitor type, material type, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.



As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for ceramic capacitors increased from REDACTED in 2016 to REDACTED in 2017 and is estimated to be valued at REDACTED by the end of 2018, corresponding to a CAGR of REDACTED during the two-year period.



Currently, the two largest segments are communications, and computers and peripherals.Sales of ceramic capacitors for communications accounted for an estimated REDACTED of the total in 2018, corresponding to REDACTED.



Within this sector, ceramic capacitors aremainly used for the fabrication of mobile phones.



Computers and peripherals are projected to generate total revenues of nearly REDACTED in 2018, equal to REDACTED of the total. The remaining seven application fields are also quite large with sales of ceramic capacitors within these segments currently valued at less than REDACTED each.



