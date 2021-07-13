Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A&A Coatings, APS Materials Inc., Bodycote Plc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Fujimi Inc., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Sulzer Ltd., and TST Coatings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased demand from IGT manufacturers, and the increased use of titania in the ceramic coating thermal spray process will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market is segmented as below:

Product

Oxides



Carbides



Nitrides



Others

End-user

Aerospace And Defense



Automotive



Healthcare



Energy Generation



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the ceramic coating for the thermal spray market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A&A Coatings, APS Materials Inc., Bodycote Plc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Fujimi Inc., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Sulzer Ltd., and TST Coatings Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market size

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market trends

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market industry analysis

Increased use of titania in the ceramic coating thermal spray process is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing preference for powder coating may threaten the growth of the market.

Increased use of titania in the ceramic coating thermal spray process is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing preference for powder coating may threaten the growth of the market.

Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ceramic coating for thermal spray market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ceramic coating for thermal spray market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ceramic coating for the thermal spray market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ceramic coating for thermal spray market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Oxides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Carbides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nitrides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Aerospace and Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A&A Coatings

APS Materials Inc.

Bodycote Plc

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Fujimi Inc.

Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA

Linde Plc

Sulzer Ltd.

TST Coatings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

