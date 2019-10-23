Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Reach $746.2 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 8.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Ceramic Injection Molding Market Forecast by Material (Alumina, Zirconia, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global ceramic injection molding industry was pegged at $375.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $746.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Rapid production & bulk production advantage, high demand for injection-molded ceramic products, low labor cost and less material wastage benefit are the major drivers of the global ceramic injection molding market. However, the threat of substitutes and longer production time coupled with high initial investment hamper the market growth. On the contrary, newer technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Alumina segment dominated the market

By material type, the alumina segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the global ceramic injection molding market, owing to its high strength and high-performance characteristics that are beneficial to several end-use industries including electronics and automotive. However, the zirconia segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase in the adoption of ZrO 2 due to its reliability and ease of material process.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3919

Healthcare segment to manifest fastest CAGR by 2026

The healthcare segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the demand for ceramic injection molding parts in the medical sector owing to its capabilities such as biocompatibility, fracture toughness, sterilizable, and chemical resistance. However, the automotive segment dominated the global ceramic injection molding market in 2018, contributing nearly one-fourth of the market, owing to rise in adoption of CIM parts in automotive sector due to various features including wear resistance, toughness, and chemical resistance.

Asia-Pacific region to hold lion's share

The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than half of the global ceramic injection molding market, owing to the presence of many emerging economies and end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, electronics, and healthcare. The market across North America is projected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the study period. However, the market across LAMEA region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for injection-molded ceramics due to its features such as mass production, identical products, high strength, and corrosion resistance.

Inquire for Purchase Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3919

Major market players

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

Kläger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KG

CoorsTek, Inc.

Ortech Advanced Ceramics

Indo-MIM

MICRO

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics

OECHSLER AG

Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Global Injection Moulding Machines Market Expected to Reach $22,323 Million by 2025

Thermo ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023

Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Expected to Reach $8,244 Million by 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/

SOURCE Allied Market Research