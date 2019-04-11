Ceramic Inks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Ceramic Inks Market - Overview

Ceramic inks are carriers of ceramic fine particle metallic oxide pigments used in automatic application techniques.Ceramic ink is suspended in a medium to give it the physical consistency suitable of producing fine details.



The ink is available either in the form of liquid or gel.

This report analyzes and forecasts the ceramic inks market at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ceramic inks market.It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for ceramic inks products during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the ceramic inks market at the global and regional level.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ceramic inks market.Porter's Five Forces model for the ceramic inks market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global ceramic inks market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, application, and region.In terms of type, the ceramic inks market has been bifurcated into functional inks and decorative inks.



In terms of technology, the ceramic inks market has been classified into digital printing technology and analog printing technology.Based on application, the market has been divided into ceramic tiles (residential decorative tiles and commercial decorative tiles), glass printing, tableware, and others (including automotive ceramics).

These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for ceramic inks products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the ceramic inks market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on type, technology, and application of the ceramic inks market.

Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.



The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global ceramic inks market.Key players operating in the ceramic inks market are Ferro Corporation, Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Chemische Fabriken, Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo, and Gruppo Colorobbia.



Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global ceramic inks market has been segmented as follows:

Ceramic Inks Market, by Technology

Digital Printing Technology

Analog Printing Technology



Ceramic Inks Market, by Type

Functional Inks

Decorative Inks



Ceramic Inks Market, by Application

Ceramic Tiles

Residential Decorative Tiles

Commercial Decorative Tiles

Glass Printing

Tableware

Others (including Automotive Ceramics)

Ceramic Inks Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of technology, the digital printing technology segment holds larger market share

Based on type, the decorative inks segment accounts for larger share of the market, as most end-products of ceramic ink are used for decorative purposes

In terms of application, the ceramic tiles segment constitutes high share of the market due to the significant investment in construction

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the major consumer of ceramic inks, primarily due to the large amount of ceramic tiles manufactured in the region. Manufacturers of ceramic tiles are one of the largest consumers of ceramic inks.

Printing inks face little or no regulation in many countries.Furthermore, existing laws in different countries are not harmonized with each other.

This creates problems with product standardization for ceramic ink manufacturers.

The global ceramic inks market is likely to expand at a moderate pace, depending upon investment in the construction sector in various countries



