Ceramic Inks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026
Apr 11, 2019, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Ceramic Inks Market - Overview
Ceramic inks are carriers of ceramic fine particle metallic oxide pigments used in automatic application techniques.Ceramic ink is suspended in a medium to give it the physical consistency suitable of producing fine details.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05750463/?utm_source=PRN
The ink is available either in the form of liquid or gel.
This report analyzes and forecasts the ceramic inks market at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ceramic inks market.It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for ceramic inks products during the forecast period.
The report also highlights opportunities in the ceramic inks market at the global and regional level.
The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ceramic inks market.Porter's Five Forces model for the ceramic inks market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.
The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global ceramic inks market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, application, and region.In terms of type, the ceramic inks market has been bifurcated into functional inks and decorative inks.
In terms of technology, the ceramic inks market has been classified into digital printing technology and analog printing technology.Based on application, the market has been divided into ceramic tiles (residential decorative tiles and commercial decorative tiles), glass printing, tableware, and others (including automotive ceramics).
These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for ceramic inks products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the ceramic inks market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on type, technology, and application of the ceramic inks market.
Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.
The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global ceramic inks market.Key players operating in the ceramic inks market are Ferro Corporation, Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Chemische Fabriken, Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo, and Gruppo Colorobbia.
Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The global ceramic inks market has been segmented as follows:
Ceramic Inks Market, by Technology
Digital Printing Technology
Analog Printing Technology
Ceramic Inks Market, by Type
Functional Inks
Decorative Inks
Ceramic Inks Market, by Application
Ceramic Tiles
Residential Decorative Tiles
Commercial Decorative Tiles
Glass Printing
Tableware
Others (including Automotive Ceramics)
Ceramic Inks Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia & CIS
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
In terms of technology, the digital printing technology segment holds larger market share
Based on type, the decorative inks segment accounts for larger share of the market, as most end-products of ceramic ink are used for decorative purposes
In terms of application, the ceramic tiles segment constitutes high share of the market due to the significant investment in construction
Based on region, Asia Pacific is the major consumer of ceramic inks, primarily due to the large amount of ceramic tiles manufactured in the region. Manufacturers of ceramic tiles are one of the largest consumers of ceramic inks.
Printing inks face little or no regulation in many countries.Furthermore, existing laws in different countries are not harmonized with each other.
This creates problems with product standardization for ceramic ink manufacturers.
The global ceramic inks market is likely to expand at a moderate pace, depending upon investment in the construction sector in various countries
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05750463/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article