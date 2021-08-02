Ceramic Inks Market size worth $ 3.65 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.61% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Ceramic Inks Market" By Applications (Ceramic Tiles, Glass Printing, Food Container Printing), By Technology(Analog, Digital), By End-User (Construction, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage), By Type (Decorative, Functional), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Ceramic Inks Market size was valued at USD 2.18 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.65 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.61% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Ceramic Inks Market Overview

The increasing usage of digital printing technology-enabled firms to create in large quantities while offering a wide range of product designs at competitive pricing. This technique is widely used due to its advantages over digital printing technology, such as low production costs, higher production speed, great printing quality, and bespoke product options. This resulted in increased production and use of ceramic inks.

Growing development projects in emerging countries will drive the worldwide ceramic inks market because of the increased demand for decorative flooring and wall tiles. Furthermore, increased construction spending in the BRICS countries, particularly in India and China, will have a beneficial impact on product market growth. However, in the ceramic inks market, the only technologies used are digital printing. The development of digital printing technology was primarily responsible for the increase in demand for ceramic inks. The expense of moving from analog to digital is extremely expensive. Expensive digital printers, along with expensive ceramic digital printer inks, require a significant investment on the part of the end-user.

Key Developments in Ceramic Inks Market

In October 2018 , Ferro and Dip-Tech successfully introduced our newest print technology invention, a digital glass printer for the appliances sector, on the glasstec platform.

, Ferro and Dip-Tech successfully introduced our newest print technology invention, a digital glass printer for the appliances sector, on the glasstec platform. In January 2019 , Sicer Spa has announced the acquisition of a majority investment in Morbi, India -based SOL-INK, which has been the industry leader in the manufacture and distribution of ceramic digital inks under the INKERA brand name for many years and a supplier to the market's top ceramic firms.

The major players in the market are Ferro Corporation (US), Zschimmer & Schwarz (Germany), Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo (Spain), Torrecid Group (Spain), Fritta (Spain), Colorobbia Holdings S.p.A. (Italy), Spicer S.P.A (Italy), Kao Chimigraf (Spain), Sun Chemical (US), and Tecglass (Italy).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Ceramic Inks Market On the basis of Applications, Technology, End-User, Type, and Geography`.

Ceramic Inks Market, By Application

Ceramic Tiles



Glass Printing



Food Container Printing

Ceramic Inks Market, By Technology

Analog



Digital

Ceramic Inks Market, By Type

Decorative



Functional

Ceramic Inks Market, by End-Use

Construction



Consumer Products



Food & Beverage



Others

Ceramic Inks Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

