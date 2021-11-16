Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Duravit AG, Geberit AG, HSIL Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., R.A.K Ceramics PJSC, Roca Sanitario SA, Toto Ltd., and Villeroy and Boch AG among others.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their global presence by establishing new manufacturing plants overseas and launching differentiated products to gain a competitive advantage.

Duravit AG - In June 2021, the company appointed Jurgen Beining as Head of Europe Plus.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Ceramic wash basins:



The ceramic sanitary ware market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the wash basins segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.





The key factors driving the growth of ceramic washbasins are their utilitarian purpose and recent design innovations such as designer washbasins. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market size.



Ceramic wash closets



Ceramic cisterns



Others

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 71% among the other regions. Therefore, the ceramic sanitary ware market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The ceramic sanitary ware market share growth in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in North America.

Factors such as the increased expenditure on toilets (particularly upgrades of toilets) and the expansion of manufacturing facilities of leading ceramic sanitary ware manufacturers in APAC are accelerating the ceramic sanitary ware market growth in APAC. To view our in-depth analytical review on the micro and macroeconomic factors impacting businesses in the regions click on the image above.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Driver:

Increasing expenditure on bathroom remodeling:

Among the overall expenditure on bathroom products, ceramic sanitary ware equipment accounts for around 30%-40% of the costs incurred. Moreover, the average amount spent on bathroom products has rapidly grown in both emerging and developed economies over the past five years. The other macro-level factors driving the rising average expenditure on bathrooms in emerging countries are rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and the recent developments in the field of interior decoration. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Trend:

Adoption of bio-toilets:

In bio-toilets, the bio digestion tank is made up of steel. This gives three main advantages of bio-toilets are that they are environment-friendly, reduce sewage problems, and diminish water consumption. Moreover, the water consumed by bio-toilets is six times lesser than the standard toilets.

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Brazil, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Colavene Spa, Doshi Ceramic Industries, Duravit AG, Eczacibasi Holdings co., Geberit AG, Golf Ceramics Ltd., HSIL Ltd., Ideal Standard International NV, Imex Ceramics UK Ltd., Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Orient Ceramics, R.A.K Ceramics PJSC, Roca Sanitario SA, Somany Ceramics Ltd., Toto Ltd., Villeroy and Boch AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

