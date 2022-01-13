Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market to Record a CAGR of 8.71% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Colavene Spa & Doshi Ceramic Industries | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The ceramic sanitary ware market covers the following areas:

Ceramic sanitary ware market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the ceramics sanitary ware market is the increasing expenditure on bathroom remodeling. The average amount spent on bathroom products has rapidly grown in both emerging and developed economies over the past five years. Consumer expenditure on luxury bathrooms is also increasing. Among the overall expenditure on bathroom products, ceramic sanitary ware equipment accounts for around 30%-40% of the costs incurred. The other macro-level factors driving the rising average expenditure on bathrooms in emerging countries are rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and the recent developments in the field of interior decoration. Thus, the increased spending on bathroom equipment for better ergonomics is expected to be one of the key drivers for the global ceramic sanitary ware market.

Ceramic sanitary ware market - Challenge

The crawling defects of ceramics will be a major challenge for the ceramics sanitary ware market. Ceramic sanitary ware products are glazed with vitreous substances to obtain a glossy finish. A crawling defect is caused because of various factors such as glazing the ware when it is hot, when the sanitary ware is moist, due to the presence of foreign materials (dust, oil, and grease) over the sanitary ware, and the poor quality of the glaze. Thus, the finishing of the sanitary ware is affected. During the quality check, units with crawling defects are sent to the re-firing stage to rectify the defect. This is time-consuming and affects the production batch outcome. Crawling defects increases the total expense for the manufacturer in terms of manufacturing cost and logistics cost and is expected to be one of the key price challenges for the global ceramic sanitary ware market.

Ceramic sanitary ware market - Segmentation & Revenue Generating Segment

The Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is segmented by Product (Ceramic washbasins, Ceramic wash closets, Ceramic cisterns, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The ceramic sanitary ware market share growth by the ceramic washbasins segment will be significant for revenue generation. The key factors driving the growth of ceramic washbasins are their utilitarian purpose and recent design innovations such as designer washbasins.

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

For additional information on segmentation

Companies Mentioned

The ceramic sanitary ware market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their global presence by establishing new manufacturing plants overseas and launching differentiated products to gain a competitive advantage.

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.

Duravit AG

Geberit AG

HSIL Ltd.

Kohler Co.

LIXIL Corp.

R.A.K Ceramics PJSC

Roca Sanitario SA

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy and Boch AG

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Brazil, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Duravit AG, Geberit AG, HSIL Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., R.A.K Ceramics PJSC, Roca Sanitario SA, Toto Ltd., and Villeroy and Boch AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

