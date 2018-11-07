Ceramic Tiles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceramic Tiles Market (Product - Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles; Application - Residential Replacement, Commercial, New Residential, Industrial) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05392662



Ceramic Tiles Market - Overview



Ceramic tiles have quickly become one of the most popular types of materials used in building and construction activities.Ceramic tiles are made of sand, natural products, or clays.



Once molded into shape, ceramic tiles are fired in a kiln.Ceramic tiles can be either glazed or unglazed, but a majority of homeowners prefer glazed tiles.



With their increasing popularity, ceramic tiles are becoming available in hundreds of different designs.Rapid growth of the building & construction industry in Asia Pacific is a key driver of the global ceramic tiles market.



Rise in population and increase in disposable incomes are some of the major socio-economic factors responsible for growth of the building & construction industry in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for ceramic tiles in the region in the near future. Residential replacement, commercial, and new residential are major application segments of the global ceramic tiles market.



Floor tiles and wall tiles are major product segments of the global ceramic tiles market.The others segment comprises countertop tiles, roofing tiles, and ceiling tiles.



In terms of demand, the floor tiles segment accounted for a leading i.e. more than 50% share of the market in 2017. Furthermore, this segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising usage of floor tiles in the construction of new residential buildings in developing countries. Application segments of the ceramic tiles market are residential replacement, commercial, new residential, and industrial. The residential replacement segment constituted a major share of the global ceramic tiles market in 2017, due to recovery of the construction industry in developed countries such as the U.S.



In terms of application, the global ceramic tiles market has been divided into residential replacement, commercial, new residential, and industrial.Residential replacement was a highly attractive segment of the market in 2017.



This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.The shift toward use of highly durable and eco-friendly tiles is estimated to propel the global ceramic tiles market in the near future.



Increase in residential and commercial construction activities across the world is also projected to boost the demand for ceramic tiles in the next few years. Rise in the demand for ceramic tiles for use in commercial applications, especially for the construction of offices, hospitals, etc. is also likely to augment the market during the forecast period. Ceramic tiles are strong, easy to maintain, and cost effective. This makes them a preferable choice over other types of flooring such as vinyl and wood. Ceramic tiles are available in a wide variety of shapes, colors, sizes, and designs.



Based on region, the global ceramic tiles market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global ceramic tiles market in 2017.



Significant rise in building and construction activities in Asia Pacific is a key factor driving the demand for ceramic tiles in the region.



The report analyzes and forecasts the market for ceramic tiles at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of volume (million square meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ceramic tiles market.It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for ceramic tiles during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities for growth of the ceramic tiles market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ceramic tiles market.Porter's five forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the ceramic tiles market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global ceramic tiles market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for ceramic tiles in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and application segments of the market in every region.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global ceramic tiles market. Key players profiled in the report are Mohawk Industries, Inc., Siam Cement Group, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics, Grupo Lamosa, Kajaria Ceramics, China Ceramics Co. Ltd., LASSELSBERGER GmbH, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., Gruppo Concorde S.p.A., Johnson Tiles, and Kale Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.



The report provides the estimated market size of the global ceramic tiles market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years.Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and regional segments.



Market size and forecast for each product and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



Global Ceramic Tiles Market, by Product

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others (Ceiling Tiles, Roofing Tiles, Countertop Tiles, etc.)



Global Ceramic Tiles Market, by Application

Residential Replacement

Commercial

New Residential

Industrial



Global Ceramic Tiles Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Turkey

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways



The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various application industries, wherein ceramic tiles are employed

The report also includes major production sites of ceramic tiles in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming growth opportunities for the ceramic tiles market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global ceramic tiles market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of major players operating in the market in order to help understand the competition level

It includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05392662



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

