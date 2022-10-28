Ceramic Tiles Market in Turkey to record USD 598.59 Mn incremental growth; Market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several players -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ceramic tiles market in Turkey is fragmented and has the presence of several players occupying the competitive landscape. The vendors are continuously introducing new products that have a low environmental impact and offer enhanced durability and aesthetics. The competition in the market will intensify due to significant growth opportunities. Factors such as low entry barriers and easy access to distribution channels ensure that new vendors can easily enter the market. Vendors in the market compete extensively on factors such as quality, cost, and new manufacturing methodologies. Therefore, such factors will increase the demand for ceramic tiles, which will lead to the growth of the ceramic tiles market in Turkey during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ceramic Tiles Market in Turkey 2022-2026

The ceramic tiles market size in Turkey is expected to grow by USD 598.59 million between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Ceramic Tiles Market in Turkey 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ceramic tiles market in Turkey report covers the following areas:

Ceramic Tiles Market in Turkey 2022-2026: Segmentation

The ceramic tiles market in Turkey is segmented as below:

Type

Porcelain



Glazed



Unglazed

The porcelain segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the market. Turkey has a history of porcelain tile production, and the large industrial-scale production of porcelain tiles in the country began in the 1950s. Since then, the quantity and quality of porcelain tiles produced in Turkey have witnessed tremendous growth. The country has rapidly increased its market share in the global ceramics industry and is now regarded as a global competitor in the production of porcelain tiles and sanitaryware. In addition, the abundance of natural resources in Anatolia has ensured the production of high-quality porcelain and ceramic tiles in the country.

End-user

Commercial



Residential

The market will observe increased demand for ceramic tiles from commercial end-users during the forecast period. The country has witnessed a growing number of megaprojects and investments in the construction of commercial buildings. Furthermore, favorable government policies have also played a major role in propelling the growth of the ceramic tiles market in Turkey.

Ceramic Tiles Market in Turkey 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has identified Akgun Group of Companies, Anatolia Tile Stone, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Ege Seramik San ve Tic AS, Ercan Group of Companies, GRANISER GRANIT SERAMIK SAN VE TIC AS, Hitit Seramik, KALE HOLDING A.S., NG Kutahya Seramik Porselen Turizm A.S., Pera Tile, Seramiksan Turgutlu Seramik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., SERANIT GRANIT SERAMIK SAN.VE TIC.A.S, Termal Seramik, and Yurtbay Seramik San. ve Tic. A.S. as some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Report Now

Ceramic Tiles Market in Turkey 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ceramic tiles market growth in Turkey during the next five years

Estimation of the ceramic tiles market size in Turkey and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ceramic tiles market in Turkey

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ceramic tiles market vendors in Turkey

Ceramic Tiles Market In Turkey Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 598.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Key consumer countries Turkey Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akgun Group of Companies, Anatolia Tile Stone, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Ege Seramik San ve Tic AS, Ercan Group of Companies, GRANISER GRANIT SERAMIK SAN VE TIC AS, Hitit Seramik, KALE HOLDING A.S., NG Kutahya Seramik Porselen Turizm A.S., Pera Tile, Seramiksan Turgutlu Seramik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., SERANIT GRANIT SERAMIK SAN.VE TIC.A.S, Termal Seramik, and Yurtbay Seramik San. ve Tic. A.S. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

