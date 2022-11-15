Ceramic Tiles Market to Reach US$ 210.3 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Growing inclination towards adoption of natural products for construction activities in both commercial and residential applications will boost market growth.

Kitchen and bathroom flooring designs are key uses of ceramic tiles, especially in warm climatic regions. Besides cost-efficiency, the easy to fit, clean, and maintain properties of ceramic tiles will boost market demand

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for eco-friendly products for multiple flooring applications across the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors is boosting the Ceramic Tiles Market growth. The low cost and easy maintenance properties of ceramic tiles make it most apt for interior decoration. The global Ceramic Tiles Market size is anticipated to reach US$ 210.3 billion by the end of the forecast period, 2031, on account of the rising inclination of people towards improving the aesthetic appearances of their homes and commercial spaces.

Rapid increase in disposable incomes of people in the emerging economies, and the rise in construction activities are likely to bode well for the growth of the market for ceramic tiles, particularly in Asia Pacific. The floor tiles segment earned a key share in 2021 in the market, and the popularity can be attributed to the better heat resistance and strength floor tiles offer. Additionally, the thickness and weight of the floor tiles are also more in comparison to their counterparts such as wall tiles or ceiling tiles, thereby helping this segment continue to enjoy prominence in the forecast period.

The glazed tiles segment will also generate significant growth opportunities owing to their shiny and aesthetic appeal in comparison to its counterpart, i.e. unglazed tiles type. While all commercial, industrial, and residential applications have a high demand for ceramic tiles for their renovation and construction activities, the residential sector is holding the lion's share. This is indirectly related to the imposition of stringent stay-home regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, wherein people started looking for ways and means to beautify their homes and living spaces.

Request FREE Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1688

Key Findings of Ceramic Tiles Market Study

Growing Preference for Sustainable Building Development Will Spur Growth : The rapid rate of global warming has had major impacts on the earth, one of them being rise in atmospheric temperature. This problem is especially high in cities, with increased air pollution, water consumption, higher energy demands, and others. As a result, ceramic tiles manufacturers are focusing on the development and implementation of eco-friendly solutions to this problem. This is further propelling the demand for nature-derived construction materials for use in sustainable building development.

: The rapid rate of global warming has had major impacts on the earth, one of them being rise in atmospheric temperature. This problem is especially high in cities, with increased air pollution, water consumption, higher energy demands, and others. As a result, ceramic tiles manufacturers are focusing on the development and implementation of eco-friendly solutions to this problem. This is further propelling the demand for nature-derived construction materials for use in sustainable building development. High Heat Absorption and Long-Lasting Properties of Ceramic Tiles Will Boost Growth: Products made of ceramic tiles materials are inert, with significant recycled material content, are long-lasting, and have the ability to control heat absorption. This is projected to augment the sales of ceramic tiles product especially in cities with high pollution levels, high water consumption, and high energy needs.

Ceramic Tiles Market: Key Drivers

As per the ongoing Ceramic Tiles Market trends of aesthetically designed infrastructures, they are widely used in kitchen floor and bathroom walls. Besides this, there is increasing uses in offices, shops, and restaurants. These business applications are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities in the future market.

Owing to rise in environmental regulations related to use of non-degradable products, there has been high demand for ceramic products in the world market. The low cost and easy maintenance aspect makes it for achievable for both medium, and high -income consumers or businesses.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1688

Ceramic Tiles Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific emerged dominant with 42.2% share earned in 2021 on account of the increasing rate of disposable incomes of people, and rise in construction as well as renovation activities.

emerged dominant with 42.2% share earned in 2021 on account of the increasing rate of disposable incomes of people, and rise in construction as well as renovation activities. Europe and North America markets will witness significant growth owing to increasing demand form commercial sub-segments such as restaurants, and offices and rise in renovation activities.

Ceramic Tiles Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the Ceramic Tiles Market include

Kale Group,

Johnson Tiles,

Grupo Concorde S.p.A .,

., Panariagroup Industrie

Ceramiche S.P.A.,

LASSELSBERGER,

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.,

Kajaria Ceramics,

Grupo Lamosa ,

, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics,

(RAK) Ceramics, Siam Cement Group,

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1688

Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation

Product

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Roofing Tiles

Ceiling Tiles

Application

Residential Replacement

Commercial

New Residential

Industrial

Regions

North Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

& CIS China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

Browse More Chemicals and Materials Reports by TMR:

Flooring Market - Flooring Market to Reach US$ 614.0 Bn by 2031

Transparent Ceramics Market - Transparent Ceramics Market to Register CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2031

Ceiling Tiles Market - Ceiling Tiles Market to Register CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031

Wood Flooring Market - Wood Flooring Market to Register CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031

Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Market - Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Market to Register CAGR of 7.01% from 2022 to 2031

Crack Proof Paint Market - Crack Proof Paint Market to Register CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031

Waterproofing Membranes Market - Waterproofing Membranes Market to Register CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031

Precast Construction Market - Precast Construction Market to Register CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research