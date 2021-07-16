Ceramics Market in the Commodity Chemicals Industry to grow by USD 64.52 billion|Technavio

The report on the ceramics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials and the increased use of ceramics in high-temperature applications.

The ceramics market analysis includes end-user, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased use of ceramics in high-temperature applications as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The ceramics market covers the following areas:

Ceramics Market Sizing

Ceramics Market Forecast

Ceramics Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

AGC Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Corning Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

LIXIL Corp.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

R.A.K Ceramics PJSC

SCHOTT AG

Cooperativa Ceramica dImola Sc

The Siam Cement Group Public Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

WFT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BRTP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Refractories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Abrasives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Housing and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

