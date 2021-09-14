CeraVe® Baby Gets a Brand-New Look and Reformulated Wash & Shampoo

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe®, an authority in therapeutic skincare, has introduced a renovated CeraVe® Baby line, available now with a brand-new look. The complete lineup of skincare products was developed with pediatric dermatologists to specifically meet the needs of a baby's delicate skin. Included in the collection is a reformulated CeraVe® Baby Wash & Shampoo, now with Vitamin E, as well as a refreshed look for the CeraVe® Baby Moisturizing Lotion, CeraVe® Baby Moisturizing Cream and CeraVe® Baby Healing Ointment.

CeraVe Baby Skincare Products

Ceramides in Baby Skincare

During the last trimester of pregnancy, the vernix caseosa, which is a naturally occurring protective layer that contains ceramides, covers and protects the skin of the baby. Ceramides are naturally found in skin and help seal moisture in and keep irritants out. As the vernix caseosa is removed soon after birth, it is critical that ceramides are restored in the baby's skin barrier3.

Additionally, a baby's skin is about 30% thinner than adult skin2 and continues to mature after birth, so it is essential to use products that focus on the skin barrier and feature ceramides. In fact, proper care of baby's skin from an early age can be key in preventing future skin issues1. Beyond neonatal and infant development, research shows that incorporating moisturizers and cleansers with ceramides can help prevent ceramide depletion and dermatologic issues that are common in adulthood, such as atopic dermatitis1. That's why all CeraVe® products, including the CeraVe® Baby line, are formulated with three essential ceramides – 1, 3 and 6-II, which are identical to those found naturally in baby's skin.

"As a pediatrician, I often have both new and experienced parents seeking skincare advice for their baby's delicate skin, from safe products to use, to how to care for the skin and address concerns like dryness, baby acne and even eczema," said board-certified pediatrician Dr. Whitney Casares. "I always recommend a routine of gentle products that are specifically formulated for babies, like the CeraVe® Baby line, because they are not only developed with pediatric dermatologists but are also formulated with key ingredients like ceramides that can provide long-lasting benefits for skin health."

Developing a Baby Skincare Routine

To help make skincare simple for families, the CeraVe® Baby line includes a range of products to help cleanse, protect and soothe skin. The newly renovated Baby Wash & Shampoo, now containing Vitamin E, features a tear-free formula that foams into a rich lather to gently cleanse and deliver soothing moisturizing benefits, without drying or disrupting the skin barrier. Enhanced with hydrating hyaluronic acid, it is designed for both newborns and babies to leave skin feeling soft, clean and smooth. Like all products in the line, its formula is free of parabens, phthalates, fragrance and dyes, and holds the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance, crediting the safe use for even very sensitive baby skin.

"We understand the importance of gentle care and the desire for trusted products designed to meet the needs of delicate baby skin," said Jaclyn Marrone, Vice President of Marketing at CeraVe®. "As a dermatologist-developed brand committed to providing therapeutic skincare for all, including even the youngest skin, CeraVe® created the Baby line with products that are not only free of harmful ingredients, but include the building blocks baby's developing skin needs, like ceramides, to ensure it has what it needs today in order to have the healthiest tomorrows."

The renovated CeraVe® Baby line also includes the Baby Moisturizing Cream and Baby Moisturizing Lotion, both with hyaluronic acid and the brand's patented Multivesicular Emulsion (MVE) technology that releases ingredients slowly over time, allowing them to absorb thoroughly into skin to nourish the natural barrier. The Baby Moisturizing Lotion has a lightweight formula to gently hydrate, while the Baby Moisturizing Cream is comprised of a comforting, rich formula, both of which help retain skin's natural moisture and provide all-day hydration. The CeraVe® Baby line is completed by the Baby Healing Ointment, a petrolatum-based formula that helps treat and prevent diaper rash by forming a protective seal to help shut out wetness while soothing baby's skin, and the Sunscreen Lotion SPF 45, a broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen to help protect from harmful UV rays.

The CeraVe® Baby Wash & Shampoo and CeraVe® Baby Moisturizing Lotion are offered in an 8-ounce (SRP $9.99) or 16-ounce bottle (SRP $14.99), CeraVe® Baby Moisturizing Cream is offered in a 5-ounce (SRP $9.99) or 8-ounce tube (SRP $12.49), while CeraVe® Baby Healing Ointment is offered in a 3-ounce tube (SRP $11.99), all available at drugstores nationwide and on Amazon.

In addition to the Baby line, CeraVe® offers an array of therapeutic skincare products including moisturizers, cleansers, sunscreens and serums to provide relief and protection for all skin types. Products are available for purchase at Amazon and drugstores nationwide. For skincare tips and to find more information, visit CeraVe® on Facebook and Instagram.

1Schachner, Lawrence A., et al. "A Consensus About the Importance of Ceramide Containing Skincare for Normal and Sensitive Skin Conditions in Neonates and Infants." Journal of drugs in dermatology: JDD 19.8 (2020): 769-776.

2Stamatas, Georgios N., et al. "Infant skin microstructure assessed in vivo differs from adult skin in organization and at the cellular level." Pediatric dermatology 27.2 (2010): 125-131.

3"Changes in the newborn at birth." MedlinePlus. https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/002395.htm. Accessed 4/15/2021.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and patented MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat and moisturize. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or at www.cerave.com.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.

SOURCE CeraVe

Related Links

http://www.cerave.com

