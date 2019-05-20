Cerberus Appoints Grant Berlin as Global Head of Real Estate Fundraising

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"), a global leader in alternative investing, today announced that Grant Berlin has joined as a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate Fundraising.

Mr. Berlin joins Cerberus from Brookfield Asset Management, where he was Head of Real Estate Fundraising and Global Consultant Relationships. During his tenure at Brookfield, he led U.S. fundraising efforts across real estate debt and equity strategies and was also responsible for Brookfield's global real estate consultant relationships.

Lee Millstein, President of Cerberus Global Investments and Global Head of Real Estate for Cerberus, said, "Cerberus has established a leading, global real estate platform and we look forward to leveraging Grant's expertise to build upon our capabilities and further strengthen our investor partnerships. Grant brings deep industry knowledge, a global network of relationships, and significant experience launching real estate strategies. It is great to welcome him to our senior team as we continue to grow our real estate platform."

Mr. Berlin has nearly 30 years of real estate experience and prior to his tenure at Brookfield, he was Global Head of Real Estate Fundraising at AllianceBernstein. In that role, he was responsible for all real estate fundraising initiatives for its private equity real estate group. He also held senior fundraising roles at Tishman Speyer, where he oversaw investor relationships and capital raising for the firm's global funds and co-investments, and Invesco Realty Advisors, where he managed fundraising in the United States and Australia across the spectrum of Invesco's real estate products.

Mr. Berlin commented, "I'm thrilled to join Cerberus at this exciting time for the Firm. Cerberus' real estate franchise is world-class with a long and proven history of investing across market cycles. I look forward to building a global fundraising platform that leverages its success and also helps Cerberus expand its product offering to meet the evolving needs of institutional investors around the world."

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with approximately $39 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. We invest across the capital structure where our integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Our tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at www.cerberus.com.

