Cerberus Completes Sale of Reydel Automotive Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., on behalf of its affiliates ("Cerberus"), today announced the completion of the previously disclosed sale of its portfolio company Reydel Automotive Group ("Reydel") to a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V. for a total purchase price of $201 million.

Cerberus acquired Reydel from Visteon Corporation ("Visteon") in 2014 as part of Visteon's strategic realignment. The transaction represented a complex corporate carve-out of Visteon's global automotive interior business involving 20 operating plants, related R&D, and sales facilities across 16 countries. Cerberus partnered with Visteon to provide transactional support, a multi-stage carve-out strategy, and a turnaround plan for the standalone entity. Cerberus re-branded the standalone entity Reydel Automotive Group and led a transformation of the business that included operational improvements focused on new and proactive management, process and workflow optimization, manufacturing performance, and client relationship enhancements.

As a result of Cerberus's ownership, Reydel meaningfully improved its financial performance, increasing EBITDA from $(16) million in 2013 to $68 million in 2017. From 2015 to 2017, the key years of Cerberus's carve-out and turnaround plan execution, Reydel grew EBITDA by nearly 60% on a compound annual basis.

"Reydel was a successful partnership that leveraged Cerberus's experience with global automotive businesses, highly complex corporate carve-outs, and operational turnarounds," said Dev Kapadia, Senior Managing Director of Cerberus and Co-Chair of the Cerberus Private Equity Investment Committee. "We were able to transform Visteon's global automotive interior business into a standalone, leading global supplier of interior components in the automotive industry. We are pleased to complete the sale to Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group, a strategic combination that positions Reydel for its next stage of growth."

