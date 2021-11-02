Cerebra Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Sustainable, Technology-Driven E-waste Management

" From being a new entrant in an emerging market in 2013-2014, Cerebra's current clients include electronics and technology majors from the Fortune 500 list,The company has achieved 98% utilization of its e-waste processing capacity, a rare feat in the market," said Saraswathi Venkatesan, Research Analyst. " Cerebra is one of the very few companies in Asia with all five ISO certifications for recycling. It spearheads campaigns on e-waste awareness and actively promotes the reuse of refurbished equipment as part of its zero landfill commitment." she added.

Cerebra is at the forefront of awareness initiatives in the industry, partnering with local repair and refurbishment dealers through the Collection Partner Program. The company trains dealers to set up formal collection centers to bring e-waste from their dealer network into the organized sector. In addition, Cerebra's zero landfill policy encourages more efficient e-waste processing practices to avoid environmental damage and has tailored its organization management software to build an online tracking system that monitors every stage of the recycling process. This automated, streamlined, and transparent platform is unique in an industry with limited technology penetration.

Cerebra has an innovative customer acquisition and retention strategy that involves collaborating with Manufacturers Association of Information and Technology (MAIT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). Moreover, the company partners with schools and educational institutions to set up fully functional computer laboratories with refurbished computers and laptops in multiple cities. These environment-friendly, innovative strategies ensure growth, enhance brand visibility, increase market share, and bring in sustainable revenues.

"Cerebra's growing contract base from outside India, expansion to other countries in the region, and the potential influx of new clients have positioned it for accelerated growth," noted Venkatesan. "Its commitment to circularity and a zero landfill policy have resulted in invaluable contributions to e-waste management and made India a globally competitive market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is a public listed company and is engaged in the business of e-waste recycling, refining and refurbishment, electronic manufacturing services, and IT infrastructure management. Established in 1992, it was one of the first organisations to manufacture and sell personal computers and IT hardware parts. Today, Cerebra Green is one of India's largest recycling and refurbishment companies headquartered in Bangalore and has set up the country's largest e–waste recycling and refurbishing plants in Narsapura, Kolar district. The company is a pioneer in e–waste management and has recently launched the concept of Device–as–a–Service (DaaS) to corporate organizations in India.

