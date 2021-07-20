Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market Size Worth $361.75 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market size is expected to reach USD 361.75 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing incidences of neurological disorders, coupled with a subsequent rise in the number of surgical procedures to treat associated conditions, are expected to drive the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

Based on type, the ventricular drainage catheter segment dominated the market with a share of more than 70.0% in 2020 owing to the escalating cases of neurological disorders such as hemorrhagic and ischemic strokes, intracranial tumors, brain infection, and aneurysm

On the basis of application, the traumatic brain injury (TBI) segment dominated the market with a share of over 40.0% in 2020 owing to the high prevalence of TBIs globally, which leads to the leakage of CSF in the brain

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the high prevalence rate of cerebrovascular disorders and TBIs. As per the CDC, each year, an estimated 1.5 million Americans sustain TBIs

Read 120 page market research report, "Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Lumbar Drainage Catheter, Ventricular Drainage Catheter), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Increasing incidence of cranial and spinal injuries, trauma, and other inflammatory diseases of the cerebrospinal space is expected to promote market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center estimates in 2020, approximately 294,000 Americans are currently living with SCI and 17,810 new cases of SCI are reported each year.

However, the COVID-19 emergency has negatively impacted the current market for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) drainage catheters in various conducts, such as shortage of healthcare professionals and treatments for individuals suffering from neurological disorders or other medical illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the supply chain, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and sales of neurological products have been disrupted owing to the restrictions at international borders, thereby affecting the market growth for the short term.

Moreover, the integration of modern technologies and the launch of innovative products by market players are likely to augment the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2017, Arkis BioSciences (Integra LifeSciences) secured FDA clearance for its new EVD catheter CerebroFlo, which is used for insertion into the ventricular cavity for CSF drainage. This catheter is currently available in the U.S. and indicated for temporary use in patients with intraventricular hemorrhage or raised intracranial pressure.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market on the basis of type, application, and region:

CSF Drainage Catheter Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Lumbar Drainage Catheter



Ventricular Drainage Catheter

CSF Drainage Catheter Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Traumatic Brain Injury



Traumatic Spinal Injury



Subarachnoid hemorrhage



Intracerebral hemorrhage



Others

CSF Drainage Catheter Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Drainage Catheter Market

Natus Medical, Inc.

Desu Medica

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medtronic

Moller Medical GmbH

Sophysa SA

